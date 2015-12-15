U.S. lawmakers likely to nix changes to debt restructuring law -source

| WASHINGTON/NEW YORK/CHICAGO
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK/CHICAGO Dec 15 Lawmakers
are likely to scrap a revision to certain legal protections for
bondholders from a spending bill that was under negotiation, a
congressional aide said on Tuesday.
Critics had said the changes under consideration to the
Depression-era Trust Indenture Act (TIA) would strip bondholders
of their right to challenge out-of-court restructuring deals and
benefit private equity firms that are lobbying for the
changes.
Some of the largest U.S. fund managers opposed the revisions
as "unwarranted and unanalyzed." A group of managers with
combined assets under management of $7.3 trillion had sent a
letter on Monday to top Democratic and Republican leaders
expressing their concerns.
The letter was signed by BlackRock Inc, DoubleLine
Group LP, Oaktree Capital Management LP, Western Asset
Management Company, T. Rowe Price Group and Pacific
Investment Management Co, which is owned by Allianz SE
.
A spokeswoman for Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid, who
had backed the proposal, would not confirm or deny that the
restructuring revisions had been pulled. Representatives for
other top lawmakers did not respond to requests for comment.
The fund managers said any changes to the law, which
lawmakers considered bolting on to a $1.15 trillion spending
bill, should take place through a "transparent legislative
process," echoing the concerns of 18 law professors who had
asked in a separate letter for a more thorough analysis of the
proposals.
Critics also warned on the proposed retroactive nature of
the law, which could influence court decisions such as for
casino operator Caesars Entertainment Corp, whose
operating unit is in the middle of a litigious $18 billion
bankruptcy.
Creditors have complained that Caesars did not guarantee the
debt of its unit before filing for Chapter 11, a move they say
violated the TIA.
The law has existed since the 1930s and guides debt
restructuring, but recent interpretations cast uncertainty on
its reach.
Caesars is owned by private equity firms Apollo Global
Management and TPG Capital, who are behind a
lobby for the TIA to be amended.
Caesars, which has argued that lawsuits against its parent
could push it into insolvency, was not available for comment.
A revised act could have affected other pending and future
cases, including one between alternative investor Marblegate
Asset Management LLC and for-profit educator Education
Management Corp, which is partly owned by buyout firm
KKR.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in New York, Tracy Rucinski in
Chicago and David Lawder in Washington; Additional reporting by
Susan Cornwell in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)