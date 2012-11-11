RPT-U.S. Congress created this cliff and may now plunge off it

* Outcome of lame-duck session uncertain
* First talks set following bitter election campaign
* Tax hikes on rich are toughest question
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON, Nov 11 The "fiscal cliff," a
metaphor drawn from nature, was actually created by members of
the U.S. Congress, who designed it to be so horrible that they
and the president would come to their senses and avert it in the
nick of time.
That time is now with the start this week of a lame-duck
session of Congress. But it is not at all certain that
Republicans and Democrats are ready to make the compromises
necessary to undo the trap they set in August 2011.
With all the time available since then, optimists assumed
that Congress and President Barack Obama would return after last
week's elections with a plan - perhaps a temporary fix - to
avoid the $600 billion in tax increases and budget cuts set to
start in January that threaten to throw the economy back into
recession.
But they didn't.
Some also assumed the election would give one party or the
other an edge that could break the impasse over how to reduce
the nation's deficit.
It didn't.
Both sides say publicly and privately that they have the
advantage - and a mandate from voters to do things their way. It
remains to be seen whether such assertions are just opening
moves.
Once again, optimists assume the parties will rescue
themselves - and the country - from the crisis they created.
But confidence is low, which is one reason global markets
tumbled last week.
CAN THIS MARRIAGE BE SAVED?
A different metaphor might now present itself, drawn from
life.
For 16 months, Democrats and Republicans behaved like a
husband and wife in an ugly divorce proceeding, not speaking to
each other except through invective.
Now they will see if their troubled marriage can be
salvaged, for the sake of the children, which in this case is
the U.S. economy. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office
reiterated last week that jumping off the cliff would boost the
jobless rate to 9 percent from the current 7.9 percent.
For Obama, who won four more years in office in Tuesday's
election, this is his moment to bring a "balanced approach" to
healing the nation's fiscal problems.
In the Democrat's eyes, that means keeping lower tax rates
for the poor and middle class, while forcing the rich to pay
more income taxes. White House spokesman Jay Carney renewed the
president's vow to veto legislation that simply extends the tax
cuts, which originated during the administration of President
George W. Bush.
If Republicans were to agree to the higher tax rates on the
wealthy, that would open the door to deals on a new round of
spending cuts, including sensitive "entitlement" programs, such
as the Medicare healthcare program for the elderly, some
Democrats say privately.
The top U.S. Republican, House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner, does not see it that way. He has long argued that
raising taxes on top earners would hurt small-business hiring
and slow an already sluggish economy.
With voters giving Republicans another two years to rule the
House, Boehner argues it would be a mistake for Obama to
conclude that he has a mandate from voters to hike income taxes.
"Instead of raising tax rates on the American people and
accepting the damage it will do to our economy, let's start to
actually solve the problem," Boehner said in a Saturday radio
address.
"Let's focus on tax reform that closes special-interest
loopholes and lowers tax rates," he added.
The problem is that tax reform will take months, if not
years, to do in Congress, and lawmakers have only about six
weeks to avert the fiscal cliff by at least coming up with a
short-term compromise and addressing more radical reform in the
following months.
A senior Senate Democratic aide said Republicans were
"underestimating the bully pulpit he (Obama) has. He's going to
focus on this and this alone for the next two months. They're
underestimating his ability to sway the American people" if they
block a tax hike on the rich.
The Democratic aide said that if Obama produced a new plan
for avoiding the fiscal cliff, including higher income taxes on
the rich, "Boehner's reaction to that document will be the most
pivotal point" in the upcoming fight.
Will Boehner reject it as a dead-end plan, or will he find
"good things in there and say, 'Let's negotiate,'" the aide
said.
A senior Senate Republican aide argued his party had the
advantage. If negotiations break down over raising taxes on
upper-income groups, thus causing all income tax rates to rise
in January, "Will Obama really want to start his new term by
pushing the economy into recession?" the aide said.
With the election over, Democrats and Republicans in
Congress anticipate that Obama will offer up new ideas toward a
compromise, possibly before he departs for a trip to Myanmar at
week's end.
GAME OF CHICKEN
Despite elections that were supposed to break Washington's
deadlock over fixing the economy, the post-election world still
has fundamental disagreements, even if the rhetoric has cooled.
Some in Congress argue there is always a way to find
compromise, or "wiggle room," as one Senate Republican
leadership aide called it.
Instead of a $250,000 threshold for raising income taxes, he
threw out $500,000, although quickly adding, "We might even push
to get it higher than $500,000."
But that too poses problems. Boehner and Senate Republican
leader Mitch McConnell, who faces re-election in 2014, could
stir up fierce opposition from their right-wing members,
including Tea Party activists, if they back any income tax
increase.
Furthermore, Democrats have squirmed over the prospects of
arguing to lower-income constituents that someone earning
$500,000 a year or more is middle-class.
Still others point to a different approach as a way out.
Instead of raising income taxes on the rich, they see a fiscal
cliff compromise in ending some other tax benefits that the
well-off now enjoy - something to which Boehner says he is open.
There are plenty of those, ranging from breaks for corporate
jets to oil industry manufacturing credits. While Democrats
favor ending those breaks too, they very much want to kill off
for good the lower income taxes for the rich and capture the
$850 billion in revenues over 10 years.
All those cross-currents lead some to believe that lawmakers
will be unable to bridge their differences during the
post-election session that begins on Tuesday.
In September 2008, when the House voted down the banking
bailout plan known as TARP, it took a sharp plunge in the
financial markets to get Congress to change its mind.
"I for one have come reluctantly to the idea that we might
need something as jarring as going off the fiscal cliff to bring
a compromise," said Jim Manley, a former aide to Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid.