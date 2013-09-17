版本:
U.S. Senate leader: House must act first on government spending bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday that legislation to keep the federal government operating beyond Sept. 30 must be passed in the House of Representatives before the Senate would consider a measure.

"It's up to the House. We're waiting for them to act. Until they act, we're going to do nothing," said Reid, the Senate's top Democrat.

Republicans in the House are fighting among themselves over how to pass a bill to fund the government in the next fiscal year that begins on Oct. 1 and whether to attach a measure to either kill or delay the new national healthcare law known as "Obamacare" that they oppose.
