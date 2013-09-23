White House says up to Congress to avoid government shutdown

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, Sept 23 President Barack
Obama likely will meet with Congressional leaders ahead of the
looming Sept. 30 deadline to keep the government funded, but a
White House spokesman made it clear on Monday that it is up to
Congress to come to an agreement to avoid a government shutdown.
"It is likely that the president will meet with leaders. I
don't have a time for that or a date for that," White House
spokesman Jay Carney told reporters traveling with Obama aboard
Air Force One to the U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.
"But here's the bottom line: Congress needs to act
responsibly in order to ensure the government does not shut
down," Carney said.