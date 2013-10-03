版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 4日 星期五 01:48 BJT

White House: Constitution doesn't let president ignore debt cap

WASHINGTON Oct 3 The White House said on Thursday it does not believe the Constitution gives the president an escape hatch to avoid a U.S. debt default if Congress fails to increase the borrowing limit before it is exhausted in about two weeks.

"This administration does not believe that the 14th Amendment gives the power to the president to ignore the debt ceiling," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.

"Moreover, even if the president could ignore the debt ceiling, the fact that there is significant controversy around the president's authority to act unilaterally means that it would not be a credible alternative to Congress raising the debt ceiling," he added.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐