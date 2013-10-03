White House: Constitution doesn't let president ignore debt cap

WASHINGTON Oct 3 The White House said on
Thursday it does not believe the Constitution gives the
president an escape hatch to avoid a U.S. debt default if
Congress fails to increase the borrowing limit before it is
exhausted in about two weeks.
"This administration does not believe that the 14th
Amendment gives the power to the president to ignore the debt
ceiling," White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a briefing.
"Moreover, even if the president could ignore the debt
ceiling, the fact that there is significant controversy around
the president's authority to act unilaterally means that it
would not be a credible alternative to Congress raising the debt
ceiling," he added.