版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 06:18 BJT

Republicans, White House exchange fresh fiscal cliff offers

WASHINGTON Dec 11 Congressional Republicans sent the White House a new fiscal cliff counter offer in response to an administration proposal a day earlier, congressional aides said on Tuesday.

"We sent the White House a counter-offer that would achieve tax and entitlement reform to solve our looming debt crisis and create more American jobs," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.

"We're still waiting for the White House to identify what spending cuts the president is willing to make," Steel added.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐