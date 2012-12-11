Republicans, White House exchange fresh fiscal cliff offers

BRIEF-Bombardier, Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
* Bombardier and Cityjet sign conditional purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Congressional Republicans sent the White House a new fiscal cliff counter offer in response to an administration proposal a day earlier, congressional aides said on Tuesday.
"We sent the White House a counter-offer that would achieve tax and entitlement reform to solve our looming debt crisis and create more American jobs," said Michael Steel, a spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner.
"We're still waiting for the White House to identify what spending cuts the president is willing to make," Steel added.
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.