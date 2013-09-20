Obama says if Congress does not raise debt ceiling, 'We're deadbeats'

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept 20 President Barack Obama challenged the U.S. Congress on Friday to approve an increase in the U.S. debt ceiling or else the United States will be unable to pay its bills and then, "We're deadbeats."

Obama scolded Republicans for trying to gut funding for his signature healthcare law in exchange for a debt limit increase and vowed that he would not be pressured into negotiating with "the full faith and credit of the United States."