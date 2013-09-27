UPDATE 2-U.S. jobs report, other economic data would be delayed by shutdown

By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The United States will stop
publishing much of its economic data next week if the government
shuts down, including the closely watched monthly employment
report, officials said on Friday.
Whole swaths of the U.S. federal government could shut down
next week if Congress does not approve extensions to department
budgets due to expire on Monday.
All non-essential federal employees would stop working,
including those at the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor
Statistics (BLS), which is scheduled to release the monthly
nonfarm payrolls report on Oct. 4.
"All survey and other program operations will cease and the
public website will not be updated," said Erica Groshen, the
commissioner of the BLS, said in a memo published on the
department's website.
The Commerce Department, which issues estimates on the pace
of growth in the economy, also will stop releasing economic
data, a spokesperson said.
The jobs report due on Friday would provide estimates for
the nation's unemployment rate in September. It would also show
how many workers were added to employer payrolls during the
month.
The report sets the tone for financial markets worldwide.
Policymakers and investors use it to gauge the health of the
U.S. economy.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have been racing to pass
legislation to avert the shutdown, but time is running out. The
Senate passed a emergency-funding measure on Friday that would
keep the government running through Nov. 15 and the House could
vote on the bill over the weekend.
The BLS also publishes data on inflation and productivity.
Should a shutdown occur, the next closely watched data that
would be delayed would be a report on import prices, due on Oct.
10.
The Commerce Department's next scheduled economic indicator
is for construction spending during August. That report is due
on Tuesday.
Not all U.S. economic data would be delayed by a government
shutdown, however.
A separate memo from the Labor Department said the
government's weekly jobless claims reports would not be
affected.
The U.S. Federal Reserve, which also publishes economic
data, would continue to issue data in a shutdown, a spokesperson
at the Fed said. Also, the government would continue its
borrowing and debt operations, the Treasury Department said.