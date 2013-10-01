版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二

U.S. government shutdown to start after budget negotiations fail

WASHINGTON Oct 1 The U.S. federal government was due to start partially shutting down on Tuesday after lawmakers failed to compromise on an emergency spending bill before a midnight deadline.

Competing spending measures flew back and forth between the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-led Senate late into Monday night, but Congress deadlocked over Republican efforts to use a temporary spending bill as a means to delay implementation of President Barack Obama's landmark healthcare law.

It is unclear how long a government shutdown will last. The funding gap will leave some essential functions like national security intact but sharply cut many regulatory agencies, furloughing up to a million federal workers.
