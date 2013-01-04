RPT-INSIGHT-'Fiscal cliff' fracas: From smiles to distrust to rancor

* A deal with lots of bad blood
* Sign of trouble for debt ceiling fight
* Other leaders strike the deal
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Jan 4 It began so optimistically.
On Nov. 16, after their first "fiscal cliff" session with
President Barack Obama, the four leaders of Congress had stood
in the driveway of the White House shoulder-to-shoulder for what
is a rare photo these days, Republicans and Democrats together,
smiling.
There they were at the microphone, talking about a
"framework" for tax reform and deficit reduction.
In hindsight, the shot of House Speaker John Boehner and
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell - the Republicans - with
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and House Minority Leader
Nancy Pelosi - the Democrats - seems like an old family photo,
before things went bad.
From that day on the driveway, things went downhill, rather
quickly.
There was a feeling on both sides that the other was not
acting seriously to avert the "fiscal cliff" of tax hikes and
spending cuts that were set to occur at the beginning of this
month. That was inflamed by public comments from ranking
Republicans and Democrats, poisoning the atmosphere.
Many lawmakers and their aides fear that things may get more
toxic through a series of bitter struggles expected in the next
few months over the nation's debt and deficit burdens - fights
not just between the parties but within them, and between the
White House, the Senate and the House.
At stake is not only the U.S. government's ability to get
its finances under control but whether it might default on its
debts, and suffer further downgrades in the nation's credit
rating.
While Obama is perceived the victor in the fiscal deal
passed by Congress earlier this week, he did not come close to
getting the one thing he demanded that could have headed off the
next potential crisis: Freedom from a fight over the federal
government's debt ceiling, which is likely to occur in February
when the Treasury Department must ask Congress to increase the
government's borrowing limit beyond the current $16.4 trillion.
Any positive vibes started fading a few days after the
photo. On Nov. 20, at a meeting between Republican staffers and
Rob Nabors, the White House director of legislative affairs.
Nabors announced that he had a White House offer in hand but
"didn't want to be laughed out of the room and implied he would
skip it because it was a waste of time," according to one
Republican source. The White House declined to comment.
What the White House was offering was Obama's budget
proposal from earlier in the year, long ago rejected by
Republicans.
A Democratic source familiar with the negotiations said it
was merely an opening bid that should have come as no surprise,
but Republicans saw it as a red flag, particularly after
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner touted it again nine days
later.
Things didn't get better in the final weeks of the year.
At a Dec. 13 meeting between Obama, Boehner and their aides
at the White House, Obama spoke for almost the entire 50-minute
session, according to Republican sources. They said he warned
that if he did not get an agreement to his liking, he would
spend the next four years "campaigning against House
Republicans," starting with his second-term inauguration speech
on Jan. 21.
As far as the Republicans were concerned, Obama had
effectively remained in campaign mode after his Nov. 6
re-election, going on the attack in his "fiscal cliff" speeches.
One of the clearest examples of this, occurred at a delicate
point in negotiations on Monday, with a looming deadline and the
risk growing that the Republican-controlled House would blow up
any deal pulled together by the Senate. At a campaign-style
event with "middle class" Americans in the background, Obama
accused Republicans of trying to "shove spending cuts at us that
will hurt seniors, or hurt students or hurt middle-class
families."
The move angered House Republicans who were already divided
on how to proceed, leading to more bad blood. Republican Senator
John McCain responded in the Senate, wondering "whether the
president really wants this issue resolved." The people Obama
was talking to, McCain said, "were laughing and cheering and
applauding as we are on the brink of this collapse."
By that time, Boehner had ceased to be a force in the
negotiations, thanks to his own miscalculation on Dec. 20.
That's when he brought his own "Plan B" to the House - a bill to
avoid the "fiscal cliff" with minimal tax hikes on the wealthy -
and then had to pull the bill when he couldn't get enough
Republicans to support it.
The defeat humiliated Boehner and, by depriving him of the
ability to deliver on any commitments he might make, sidelined
him in the final stages of the negotiations.
ACCUSATIONS FLY
In the final days of the year, Republicans routinely accused
the president of bad faith, saying he preferred to go over the
'cliff,' triggering the tax hikes and rattling the markets,
because it would increase his ability to pressure them.
The same was said of Boehner by Democrats, including Reid.
"He's waiting until Jan. 3 to get re-elected as speaker
before he gets serious with negotiations because he has so many
people over there that won't follow what he wants. That's
obvious from the debacle that took place last week," Reid said
in the Senate, referring to Boehner's failed effort to get his
own caucus in line on December 20.
He was operating the House as a "dictatorship," Reid added
in his Dec. 27 speech, by refusing to allow a vote on a Senate
bill to avoid the automatic tax hikes and spending cuts. Boehner
was reelected as speaker on Thursday.
After that goading, Boehner let loose the next time he saw
Reid.
The occasion was the final White House meeting of the
standoff, on Friday, Dec. 28, as Obama and the congressional
leaders were trying to figure out how to proceed.
Reid said Boehner was just mouthing "talking points,"
according to a senior Democratic aide.
"The other folks at the table were engaged in a meaningful
discussion. Every time the conversation got back to Boehner,
he'd say 'The House has acted; the Senate needs to act.' It was
like he arrived with a very short leash," the aide said.
"They were walking out of the meeting," the aide said, when
Boehner turned to Reid and said, "'Go fuck yourself.'"
"'What?'" Reid asked, according to the aide, who said
Boehner then uttered the profanity again.
'DISHEARTENING' FOR SOME DEMOCRATS
Obama used the Dec. 28 meeting to ask McConnell and Reid to
work up a bipartisan bill in the Senate that might win approval
in the House, and they agreed. McConnell made an offer to Reid,
but grew impatient waiting for a response, according to a
Republican aide.
The Senate Republican left a message at 1:20 p.m. EST (1820
GMT) on Sunday, Dec. 30 for Vice President Joe Biden: "Please
call."
"Does anybody down there know how to do a deal?," McConnell
told Biden, a former colleague of McConnell's in the Senate.
"There doesn't appear to be the level of understanding that
you have about these negotiations" elsewhere in the
administration, McConnell told Biden.
"It's a lack of experience. Smart people but they don't have
a good sense of the trip wires," he added.
Despite Reid's 25 years in the Senate, he was out of the
picture.
After the Nov. 6 election, Reid had wondered whether Obama
would cave or use his re-election as a hammer.
"We thought that it was a unique moment in time where we had
enormous leverage over Republicans," a senior Democratic Senate
aide said, "and we were ready to play hardball."
"This was our best opportunity to get something that's
acceptable at your point of maximum leverage in probably the
eight years of his administration," th is o fficial sa id.
The aide added that Wall Street experts were making a
"strong case" that even if Jan. 1 came and went without a deal,
as long as negotiations were continuing, the stock market would
hold fairly steady for a week or so into 2013.
The week after the election, Reid had traveled to the White
House to try to determine whether Obama had the "spine" to stick
to his guns in the negotiations, according to the aide. Reid
then assured his fellow Democrats that the president, buoyed by
his election win, would stand firm.
But by late December, Senate Democrats watched in amazement
as Obama offered a higher, $400,000 income threshold for those
who would see their taxes rise under his proposal compared to
his original $250,000 figure, a willingness to cut
cost-of-living benefits for retirees and a temporary instead of
permanent increase in the debt limit.
"It was disheartening to supporters. He just telegraphed to
Republicans a willingness to move higher at the drop of a hat,"
the aide said. "We got nickeled and dimed on everything," he
said.
' OLD BULLS ' GET DEAL DONE
Once Biden and McConnell cut their deal in the waning hours
of 2012 - the one that kept lower taxes for everyone but those
with high incomes - the White House leaked to reporters that
Reid had signed off on the pact.
According to the senior Senate Democratic aide, Reid had not
given his backing yet. He simply told the White House that Biden
was welcome to come to the Senate, meet with Democratic senators
"and try and sell the deal."
Reid promised that if the caucus was convinced by Biden,
Reid would do everything he could to deliver a strong vote. But
now he was out of the loop too.
Why could McConnell and Biden bring off the deal when others
couldn't?
"They're experienced hands," said Trent Lott, a former
Republican senator from Mississippi who was majority leader from
June 1996 to January 2001.
"They have respect for each others' abilities and
truthfulness," he said in an interview with Reuters. "....
They're old bulls. They know how to get the deal done."
Lott, who was a member of Congress for more than three
decades, said it was "revisionist history" to see his era as
some golden age of comity in Washington.
But "clearly the atmosphere has changed over the years. I
don't know when it started drifting to the point where it is,"
he said.
Lott said he was struck by the fact that an agreement of
such magnitude was ultimately the work not of the president or
the House speaker, but of the Senate minority leader and the
vice president.
"A lot of people in Washington ought to be embarrassed,"
Lott said.