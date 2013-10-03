Cuts, reforms needed to pass U.S. debt ceiling -Boehner spokesman

WASHINGTON Oct 3 A spokesman for U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker John Boehner on Thursday said the top
Republican has always said the country will not default on its
debt, but that there are not enough votes in the chamber to pass
a debt limit hike without added provisions.
"House Speaker John Boehner has always said that the United
States will not default on its debt. He also always says that
there aren't votes in the House to pass a 'clean' debt limit
bill. That's why we need a bill with cuts and reforms," the aide
said.
The spokesman was responding to a request by Reuters for
confirmation of a New York Times story reporting that Boehner
had informed Republican lawmakers that he was intent on
preventing a default and was willing to pass a debt limit
increase with support from Democrats and Republicans.