U.S. Senate Republicans expected to block bill to raise debt limit-source

WASHINGTON Oct 12 Republicans in the Senate are expected to block on Saturday a bill by President Barack Obama's Democrats to increase the U.S. debt limit through 2014, a senior congressional aide said.

The aide said Democrats were prepared to try to build up support and bring up the bill again in coming days. The bill was expected to be blocked on Saturday by a Republican procedural hurdle that takes 60 votes to clear in the 100-member chamber. Democrats control the Senate, 54-46.
