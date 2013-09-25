版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 21:17 BJT

URGENT-U.S. to exhaust borrowing capacity by Oct. 17--lEW

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew warned Congress on Wednesday that the United States would exhaust its borrowing capacity no later than Oct. 17, at which point it would have only about $30 billion in cash on hand.

The fresh estimate came in a letter to congressional leaders in which Lew urged them to move swiftly to raise the nation's $16.7 trillion debt limit.

"If the government should ultimately become unable to pay all of its bills, the results could be catastrophic," Lew said.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐