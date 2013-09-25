U.S. House could vote as soon as Friday on debt limit bill

MOVES-Citi hires new co-head of regional leverage finance
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. House of Representatives could vote as early as Friday on legislation raising government borrowing authority above its fast-approaching $16.7 trillion cap, Republican leadership aides said on Wednesday.
Still unclear is whether any potentially controversial items would be added onto the bill, such as gutting the "Obamacare" healthcare law - a move that would bring Democratic opposition.
Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Congress needs to raise U.S. borrowing authority by Oct. 17. After that time there would only be $30 billion on hand, he said.
LONDON, April 10 Citi on Monday said it had hired Simon Francis as co-head of leverage finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) from rival Credit Suisse .
* Combined market value $5.12 bln (Adds analyst quote, updates share movement)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives Tuesday including the heads of General Motors Co, IBM Corp, Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Tesla Inc, BlackRock Inc and Blackstone Group LP as he works to gain support for administration priorities.