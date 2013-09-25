版本:
U.S. House could vote as soon as Friday on debt limit bill

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The U.S. House of Representatives could vote as early as Friday on legislation raising government borrowing authority above its fast-approaching $16.7 trillion cap, Republican leadership aides said on Wednesday.

Still unclear is whether any potentially controversial items would be added onto the bill, such as gutting the "Obamacare" healthcare law - a move that would bring Democratic opposition.

Earlier on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said Congress needs to raise U.S. borrowing authority by Oct. 17. After that time there would only be $30 billion on hand, he said.
