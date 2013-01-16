Republicans push alternative to default in debt-ceiling battle

* Conservatives say Treasury could pay some bills and not
others
* Prioritizing payments hit by critics as unworkable
By Kim Dixon and Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Jan 15 Republican lawmakers are
preparing to introduce legislation to direct the U.S. Treasury
to make interest payments on U.S. bonds first and then
prioritize other government outlays in case Congress does not
raise the debt ceiling.
Supporters of the idea see it as a politically palatable
alternative to default, which could rattle markets as occurred
in the summer of 2011. The likelihood of another
market-unsettling event is challenging Republicans to find
another idea as they use the debt ceiling as leverage to extract
spending cuts from President Barack Obama.
But critics, including some Republicans, say prioritizing
payments is largely unworkable and would not fool the markets.
The Treasury hit the $16.4 trillion debt ceiling, or the
legal amount it is allowed to borrow, on New Year's Eve and
started moving funds around so that the government can continue
paying its bills. But the department said it will run out of
funds as early as mid-February.
Among those advocating the approach is Republican Senator
Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who is expected to reintroduce
legislation next week to instruct the Treasury to make sure
bondholders got paid first if Congress does not raise the debt
ceiling by the deadline.
In the House of Representatives, Arizona Republican David
Schweikert introduced legislation that would force the Treasury
to prioritize payments to bondholders, Social Security
recipients and military salaries.
"No one is talking about default except for the
president," said Patrick Tiberi, a Republican Representative
from Ohio who heads a tax-writing subcommittee.
"He doesn't need to default because he has enough revenue,
money coming in from the taxes that you guys pay to pay bills,"
Tiberi told reporters Tuesday.
"Ninety-nine percent of my constituents would say that
sending out Social Security payments and keeping veteran
hospitals open is a bigger priority than national parks," he
said.
But former advisers to Republican President George W. Bush
say the idea is unworkable for a number of reasons, including
the fact that tax revenue does not come in at the same rate that
payments are due.
"Prioritization is impossible," said Tony Fratto, who was
Deputy Press Secretary for Bush and a spokesman on economic
policy who fought through approximately seven debt limit
increases with Congress.
"Is the government really going to be in the position of
withholding benefits, salaries, rent, contract payments etc., in
order to pay off Treasury bondholders? That would be a political
catastrophe," Fratto said.
INCREASED CREDIT RISK
Keith Hennessey, Bush's National Economic Council director,
said prioritization was a bad idea that could increase credit
risk and said it would be irresponsible.
"Payment prioritization doesn't stop payments, it just
delays them. Then the aggrieved party sues the government, and
probably wins, and it turns into a bloody mess," Hennessey, now
an economist at Stanford, said in a blog post this week.
Even when the government was operating under a budget
surplus, as it did from 1998 through 2001 under President Bill
Clinton, the Treasury still had to borrow or issue debt to make
its regular payments because its income fluctuates
month-to-month.
The department is expected to run out of ways to stave off a
default as early as mid-February, and Republican lawmakers say
they will refuse to give the Obama administration the votes
needed to raise the debt cap unless Democrats agree to spending
cuts and changes to federal benefits programs
On Feb. 15, the government is expected to take in about $9
billion in revenues and is required to pay bills amounting to
$52 billion, according to the think tank the Bipartisan Policy
Center, which analyzed Treasury's cash flows.
The Treasury Department has said ensuring that bond investors
got paid before others would be a "default by another name."
And in the past, Treasury officials have said the department
lacks the formal legal authority to establish priorities to pay
obligations, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Research
Service.