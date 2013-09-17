U.S. default could start end-October with no debt limit hike -CBO chief

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The United States could
begin defaulting on its obligations between the end of October
and the middle of November if Congress fails to increase the
$16.7 trillion federal debt limit, Congressional Budget Office
director Doug Elmendorf said on Tuesday.
Elmendorf told a news conference that the U.S. Treasury
Department's own estimate that it will run out of borrowing
capacity in mid-October, with a $50 billion cash balance, "seems
plausible to us" based current Treasury cash flows. It will
start to run short of cash to pay obligations starting around
the end of October, but the timing for this could shift based on
the strength of revenue collections, he said.