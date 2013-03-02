UPDATE 2-Hagel says budget cuts put Pentagon missions at risk

* "Forced to assume more risk," Hagel says
* Defense contractor urges leaders to "reverse this action"
By David Alexander and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON, March 1 New Defense Secretary Chuck
Hagel vowed on Friday to preserve U.S. military effectiveness
despite $46 billion in new defense cuts he said would jeopardize
the Pentagon's ability to fulfill its missions effectively.
Hagel, appearing at his first Pentagon news conference since
taking office on Wednesday, said the cuts meant that four U.S.
Navy air wings would gradually stop flying, the Air Force would
immediately cut flying hours and the Army would reduce training.
"Let me make it clear that this uncertainty puts at risk our
ability to effectively fulfill all of our missions," Hagel said,
adding that while the cuts remained in effect, "we will be
forced to assume more risk, with steps that will progressively
have far-reaching effects."
Officials said later that idling an air wing would affect
about 70 planes and some 2,500 service members.
While warning about the impact of the cuts, Hagel struck a
more moderate tone than many other defense officials, who have
said the spending reductions would be devastating or could turn
the U.S. military into a second-rate power.
"America ... has the best fighting force, the most capable
fighting force, the most powerful fighting force in the world,"
he said. "The management of this institution, starting with the
Joint Chiefs, are not going to allow this capacity to erode."
"We will manage these issues. These are adjustments. We
anticipated these kinds of realities, and we will do what we
need to do to assure the capabilities of our forces," Hagel
said.
The secretary's remarks came as the White House and Congress
failed to reach a deal to avert $85 billion in looming cuts to
defense and non-defense spending before a midnight deadline.
If no deal has been reached, President Barack Obama is
required to notify Congress that "sequestration" has been
triggered. That would mean the Pentagon has to slash $46 billion
in spending through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30.
The country's biggest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin
, said it was working to understand how it would be
affected by the cuts and would "urge our government leaders to
reverse this action and establish a more rational fiscal
strategy."
"Any significant delay in funding for any production program
could threaten the stability of our supply chains, increase
costs, prolong delivery schedules and ultimately weaken our
national security posture," the company said in a statement.
'THIS IS NOT SUBTLE'
Republican lawmakers on the House of Representatives Armed
Services Committee decried the defense spending cuts and blamed
President Barack Obama for the failure to reach a deal to offset
them, saying he insisted on raising taxes to replace the cuts.
"It's a crazy way to do things," said Representative Buck
McKeon of California, the panel's chairman. "The president
promised it would never happen. ... It happened."
"It is unconscionable for this president to use our military
families as pawns in his crusade for higher taxes," said
Representative Martha Roby of Alabama.
Obama blamed Republicans in his remarks on the cuts, noting
the Pentagon was having to figure out how to ensure the children
of military families would be able to go to school since the
teachers at base schools might be put on unpaid leave.
Hagel said the Pentagon would place a priority on protecting
spending for the Afghanistan war.
"The Army will curtail training for all units except those
deploying to Afghanistan, adversely impacting nearly 80 percent
of Army operational units," he said.
Hagel said the department would issue preliminary
notification later this month to thousands of civilian employees
who will be required to take unpaid leave.
Officials have said most of the department's 800,000
civilians would be affected, probably being asked to take a day
off each week for 22 weeks beginning in April.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said the spending
reductions would have a rolling impact, beginning slowly and
increasing as the weeks pass.
"Those who do not appreciate how serious this is, as the
year goes on, it will be unmistakable," he told the briefing.
"This is not subtle. This is an abrupt serious curbing of
activity in each and every one of our key categories of activity
in the Department of Defense."