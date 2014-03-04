With 2015 budget, Pentagon looks beyond Afghanistan

| WASHINGTON, March 4
WASHINGTON, March 4 The Pentagon unveiled a $496
billion base budget on Tuesday that shifts the United States
from its war-footing for the first time in a dozen years,
cutting the size of the military to pay for training and new
weapons systems in an era of tighter spending.
The budget sets the Obama administration on a collision
course with Congress by seeking to eliminate popular older
weapons and reform military compensation while proposing an
additional $26.4 billion in military spending to be paid for by
closing tax loopholes and cutting mandatory spending.
It drew an immediate negative reaction on Capitol Hill, with
U.S. Representative Buck McKeon, the Republican chairman of the
House Armed Services Committee, expressing "dismay about the
shrinking might of the military reflected in this budget," and
noting that Russia and China were arming at "an alarming rate."
The department's base budget for the 2015 fiscal year
beginning in October would remain essentially flat for a third
consecutive year as the Pentagon tries to comply with a
congressional mandate to reduce projected spending by nearly $1
trillion over a decade.
The White House said Pentagon's funding levels would enable
the military to protect U.S. interests and execute the country's
updated defense strategy, albeit with "somewhat increased levels
of risk." The risks "would grow significantly" if higher budget
cuts go into force in 2016 and beyond as planned, it said.
Analysts said the true level of defense spending would not
be known until the Pentagon releases its war-funding request for
2015 in coming months. That segment of the budget that has
become increasingly important source of operations and
maintenance money because it is not subject to congressional
budget caps.
Todd Harrison, a defense analyst with the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, said money included in the
war-funding budget in 2014 largely offset the more than $30
billion in across-the-board cuts imposed on the base budget.
The budget calls for the Army to shrink to between 440,000
and 450,000 soldiers, down from a war-time high of 570,000, a
reduction of 40,000 to 50,000 compared to last year's proposal.
It would eliminate the entire fleet of popular A-10
"Warthog" tank-killer aircraft, as well as the venerable U-2
reconnaissance plane. The budget also cancels several other key
weapons programs.
The Army's new ground combat vehicle would be eliminated,
saving $3.4 billion over the next five years, and the Army
communications network being built by General Dynamics Corp
would be scaled back, saving another $3.4 billion.
The budget also scraps plans to build two additional
Lockheed Martin Corp Advanced Extremely High Frequency
satellites, for $2.1 billion in savings, and defers two Global
Positioning System III satellites to be built by Lockheed.
The Air Force's proposed new combat rescue helicopter, a
program for which Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United
Technologies Corp. was the sole bidder, would be
delayed.
The Pentagon would use some of the savings to invest in new
research, development and procurement. The budget includes
$153.9 billion for weapons, including $40 billion for aircraft,
$22 billion for ships and $8.2 billion for missile defense.
The budget included a $79.4 billion figure for war funding
for 2015, but that was described as a "placeholder" until the
actual request is submitted once the size of any post-2014 U.S.
force in Afghanistan is known.
The war-funding supplement, for Overseas Contingency
Operations, has remained in the $80 billion range since fiscal
2013, even as the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan has
fallen to 33,700 from about 88,000.
While the 2015 budget assumes the Afghanistan war will end
after December 2014, the administration indicated it would
continue seeking additional war funding in the coming years. It
proposed a total cap of $450 billion on contingency operations
between fiscal 2013 and 2021.