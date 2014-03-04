Pentagon would use extra funds to buy aircraft

WASHINGTON, March 4 The White House's fiscal 2015 budget request includes a separate "opportunity, growth and security" fund that would give the Pentagon $26.4 billion in extra funding for maintenance, training and a host of aircraft.

The Pentagon's budget documents said the initiative was "fully paid for" and would allow the U.S. military to accelerate schedules for developing and buying new weapons to "ensure that the United States maintains technological superiority over any potential adversaries."

Following is a list of key weapons included in the additional fund:

- 26 AH-64 Apache helicopters built by Boeing Co for $600 million

- 28 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters built by Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp , at a cost of $500 million

- 2 CH-47 Chinook helicopters built by Boeing for $100 million

-8 P-8A Poseidon maritime surveillance planes built by Boeing for $1.1 billion

- 10 C-130J transport planes built by Lockheed Martin Corp for $1.1 billion

- 2 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $300 million

- 12 MQ-9 Reaper unmanned systems built by privately held General Atomics.