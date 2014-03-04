UPDATE 1-With 2015 budget, Pentagon looks beyond Afghanistan

By David Alexander and Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, March 4 The Pentagon unveiled a $496
billion base budget on Tuesday that looks beyond Afghanistan to
future U.S. security challenges after a dozen years of war,
cutting the military to afford more training and new weapons as
it adapts to an era of tighter spending.
The budget set the Obama administration on a collision
course with Congress by trying to eliminate popular older
weapons systems and curb military compensation while seeking
$26.4 billion in additional defense spending to be paid for by
closing tax loopholes and cutting mandatory spending.
The spending plan released on Tuesday means the Pentagon's
base budget for the 2015 fiscal year essentially would remain
flat for a third consecutive year as the department responds to
directions to cut nearly $1 trillion in spending over a decade.
Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel said the budget "supports -
and is informed by - our updated defense strategy" as outlined
in the Quadrennial Defense Review, an examination of strategy
and priorities that was released alongside the budget.
"Today's world requires a strategy that is neither budget
driven nor budget blind," he said in a statement. "We need a
strategy that can be implemented with a realistic level of
resources, and that is what this QDR provides."
The two documents drew an immediate negative reaction on
Capitol Hill. Representative Buck McKeon, the Republican
chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, expressed dismay
at the shrinking security spending and flatly rejected the
strategy review, vowing to make the Pentagon rewrite it.
"The product the process produced this time has more to do
with politics than policy and is of little value to
decision-makers," McKeon said in a statement.
Army General Martin Dempsey, the military's top uniformed
officer, signed off on the strategic review as "appropriate to
the resources available" but made no bones about the fact that
it meant a "smaller and less capable military" that would make
it more difficult to meet U.S. security obligations.
The White House said the Pentagon's funding levels would
enable the military to protect U.S. interests and execute the
country's updated defense strategy, albeit with "somewhat
increased levels of risk."
The risks "would grow significantly" if higher budget cuts
go into force in 2016 and beyond as planned, it said.
TOTAL DEFENSE SPENDING UNKNOWN
The Pentagon's five-year budget plan released on Tuesday
ignores the spending caps set by Congress for the 2016 to 2019
fiscal years, seeking $115 billion more than the limits set in
the 2011 Budget Control Act.
Analysts said the true level of defense spending would not
be known for several months until the Pentagon releases its
war-funding request for 2015.
The department increasingly has relied on that segment of
the budget for funding operations and modernization related to
the Afghanistan conflict because it is not subject to
congressional budget caps.
Todd Harrison, a defense analyst with the Center for
Strategic and Budgetary Assessments, said money included in the
war-funding budget in 2014 largely offset the more than $30
billion in across-the-board cuts imposed on the base budget.
He said Pentagon reliance on the war-funding budget was a
"pretty dangerous situation" because once most U.S. forces
withdraw from Afghanistan in December it will become more
difficult to justify funding military operations through that
supplemental measure.
Christine Wormuth, the deputy undersecretary of defense for
strategy and plans, said the review and budget represented a
transition from "the wars of the last decade in Iraq and
Afghanistan to looking at future threats and ... what our joint
force needs to be able to do in the next 10 to 20 years."
The budget calls for the Army to shrink to between 440,000
and 450,000 soldiers, down from a war-time high of 570,000, a
reduction of 40,000 to 50,000 compared to last year's proposal.
It would eliminate the entire fleet of popular A-10
"Warthog" tank-killer aircraft, as well as the venerable U-2
reconnaissance planes. The budget also cancels several other key
weapons programs.
The Army's new ground combat vehicle would be eliminated,
saving $3.4 billion over the next five years, and the Army
communications network being built by General Dynamics Corp
would be scaled back, saving another $3.4 billion.
The budget also scraps plans to build two additional
Lockheed Martin Corp Advanced Extremely High Frequency
satellites, for $2.1 billion in savings, and defers two Global
Positioning System III satellites to be built by Lockheed.
The Pentagon would use some of the savings to invest in new
research, development and procurement. The budget includes
$153.9 billion for weapons, including $40 billion for aircraft,
$22 billion for ships and $8.2 billion for missile defense.