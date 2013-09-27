UPDATE 1-U.S. government shutdown would hit Pentagon civilians - again

* Some 400,000 civilians would face unpaid leave
* Crisis comes two months after 600,000 were furloughed
* More 'bad things' facing Pentagon employees - comptroller
By David Alexander
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. Defense Department
will put half its 800,000 civilian employees on unpaid leave
next week and halt military activity not critical to national
security if Congress fails to resolve a looming funding crisis,
Pentagon officials said on Friday.
The U.S. military's 1.4 million uniformed personnel would
continue fighting the Afghanistan war, patrolling the
Mediterranean off Syria and conducting other operations
considered necessary for security, but they wouldn't get paid
until Congress resolves the spending dilemma, officials said.
It would be the second time in two months that many Defense
Department civilian workers have been placed on unpaid leave due
to ongoing budget fights between congressional Republicans and
President Barack Obama's Democratic administration.
Funding for many U.S. government operations runs out next
week with the start of the new fiscal year on Oct. 1, and unless
Congress reaches a deal to pay for its activities, much of the
government will be forced to shut down. Only certain activities
permitted under law are allowed to continue, officials said.
"During a lapse, DoD (the Defense Department) cannot pay
military personnel and civilian personnel, even if they have
been directed to work," Pentagon Comptroller Robert Hale told
reporters.
"We would be required to do some other bad things to our
people," he added, saying the Pentagon couldn't immediately pay
death benefits to the families of troops who die on active duty
and would have to close commissaries where many military
families shop.
More than 600,000 civilian defense employees were placed on
unpaid leave for six days in early August due to
across-the-board budget cuts that went into effect in March,
nearly halfway through the fiscal year.
"A lapse of appropriations causes civilian furloughs. It is
one more blow to the morale of our civilian work force, and that
morale is already low," Hale said. "Even if a lapse never
occurs, the planning itself is disruptive. People are worrying
right now about whether their paychecks are going to be delayed
rather than focusing on the mission."
Hale's comments came as the department, the U.S.
government's largest agency, released an eight page contingency
plan to prepare its employees for a potential shutdown.
Officials said military personnel, who are paid twice a
month, would receive their Oct. 1 paychecks but might see their
Oct. 15 paychecks delayed if a government shutdown takes place
and no funding deal has been reached by Oct. 7.
Civilian employees are paid every two weeks and received a
paycheck on Friday. If the government shuts down and they are
placed on unpaid leave, they would be entitled to pay for the
remaining four days of September at their next pay period,
unless it is delayed because of the shutdown, officials said.
Deputy Defense Secretary Ashton Carter said in a memo
accompanying the plan that U.S. forces would continue to fight
in the Afghanistan war and conduct other operations "necessary
for the safety of human life and protection of property" because
those activities are exempted from a lapse in appropriations.
"All other activities would need to be shut down in an
orderly and deliberate fashion," Carter said.
Guidance issued by the department said contractors working
under fully funded agreements awarded before appropriations ran
out would continue working, but new or extended contracts could
not be executed.
"No funds will be available to pay such new contracts or
place additional increments of funding on contracts until
Congress appropriates additional funds," the contingency plan
said.