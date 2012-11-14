版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 15日 星期四 02:36 BJT

Democrats want US fiscal talks to focus on revenue increases

WASHINGTON Nov 14 President Barack Obama and Democrats in Congress want upcoming "fiscal cliff" negotiations to concentrate heavily on revenue increases and much less on further spending cuts, a Senate Democratic aide said on Wednesday.

The aide, who asked not to be identified, added that given Democratic wins in last week's elections and the nearly $1 trillion in spending cuts already enacted into law, revenue increases must take center stage now.

The goal, the aide said, is for $3 trillion in new deficit-reductions over 10 years on top of the nearly $1 trillion already enacted.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐