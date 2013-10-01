U.S. Senate Democrat reject negotiation 'with gun to our head'

GLOBAL MARKETS-Trump jawboning drags dollar, Treasuries down, Asia stocks mixed
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. Senate Democrats late on Monday rejected a last-ditch proposal by House of Representatives Republicans to establish a negotiating panel to work out a deal on an emergency spending bill and quickly end a looming government shutdown.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid said he would not enter such a negotiation "with a gun to our head" as government funding was running out in less than one hour. Reid called on Republicans to instead pass a Senate-approved measure that would keep the government funded through Nov. 15.
While a government shutdown now seemed inevitable, some House Republicans were predicting that their leaders eventually will relent and allow a straight-forward extension of federal funding without add-ons, such as changes to Obamacare.
* Trump says U.S. Treasury won't label China currency manipulator
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.
JAKARTA, April 12 Losses amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars appear to be pushing the Indonesian government and mining giant Freeport McMoRan to resolve a row that has crippled operations at Grasberg, the world's richest copper mine, for three months.