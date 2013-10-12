版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 13日 星期日 02:28 BJT

U.S. Sen. Reid says 'long way to go' on fiscal talks with Republicans

WASHINGTON Oct 12 U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid on Saturday welcomed the start of negotiations with Senate Republicans on a way to end a 12-day-old government shutdown, but said there was a "long way to go" on fiscal talks.

Reid said he met on Saturday with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell. But Reid also said that Republicans must allow the U.S. government to reopen and support fast action on raising federal borrowing authority to avoid a historic default in order to achieve progress on other budget issues.

Reid also said the plan offered by Republican Senator Susan Collins to reopen government "isn't going anywhere."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐