U.S. estimates Fannie, Freddie to repay $179.2 bln to taxpayers

Results, basic resources' bounce help European shares recover
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. government-owned mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac could send about $179.2 billion in profits back to taxpayers over the next 10 years, the Office of Management and Budget said in a report released on Monday.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have operated under federal conservatorship since 2008, and have returned to profitability as the housing market recovered.
So far, Fannie and Freddie have borrowed $187.5 billion from the Treasury, and by the end of March they will have had paid $202.9 billion in dividends.
LONDON, April 19 European shares inched up on Wednesday, as a rebound in basic resources stocks and some positive first-quarter results outweighed weakness in oil and gas stocks.
(Adds detail, updates prices) MELBOURNE, April 19 London copper climbed away from its weakest since January as the dollar dropped on Wednesday, but concerns China's base metals demand could temper in the coming quarter as Beijing acts on runaway property prices capped gains. Concerns about how China will slow housing prices, which has been weighing on bulk commodities, finally spilled over into the metals sector, said ANZ in a report. "Investors now appear to be sceptic
* REG-SDIPTECH AB (PUBL) INTENDS TO LIST COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ FIRST NORTH PREMIER