U.S. Fleet Weeks a casualty of federal sequester

NEW YORK, April 12 The ships won't be coming in
this year.
Six U.S. cities, from New York to San Diego, are bracing for
cuts or outright cancellations of their annual Fleet Weeks,
spring and summer events when the Navy opens its ships to tours
for the general public and crowds of sailors pour into local
bars and restaurants.
The events are a casualty of the sequester -- $85 billion in
cuts to the federal budget that began to kick in on March 1,
threatening temporary layoffs for hundreds of thousands of
workers and causing the Defense Department to pull the funds
that would have allowed aircraft carriers, submarines and other
vessels to participate in the events.
"No branch of armed forces can participate in community
relations or outreach events that come at an additional cost to
the government or rely on anything other than local assets or
personnel," said Beth Baker, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Navy's
mid-Atlantic region. "This is not a decision that was made
lightly, and this is one of many steps the Navy is taking to
make sure we use resources to support our armed forces."
New York Fleet week, which takes place in mid-May, will not
be receiving the thousands of sailors it typically welcomes, but
the city says it is working with the Navy to provide locally
funded alternatives.
"Fleet Week has been a great event for the city, and we will
continue working closely with the Navy to explore how we can
continue to celebrate the commitment of our servicemen and
women," Evelyn Erskine, a spokeswoman from the mayor's office,
said.
The cuts will be a blow to the local economy. While the Navy
estimates it will save $7 million to $10 million by not
participating in the event, the New York City Economic
Development Corporation estimates local businesses will lose
about $20 million in revenue as restaurants, bars and nightclubs
miss out on business from both visiting sailors and landlubbers.
"It's sad for (the sailors) that they're not coming in to
enjoy themselves," said Sinead Dull, manager of the Half King, a
bar on Manhattan's West Side a few blocks from where the ships
dock on the Hudson River.
Dull, who had not heard about the cuts, said her bar saw
more business than usual when the sailors were around, but the
cuts wouldn't be enough to hurt business in the long run. "It's
usually just a lot of fun," she said.
Other Fleet Week events are held in Portland, Oregon; San
Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
NO PRIVATE PANACEA
Other fleet weeks are run and funded by non-profit
organizations, but they too are feeling the pinch as much of
their funding comes from defense contractors, which have also
been hit by the sequester.
That includes San Diego Fleet Week, which relies
predominantly on corporate funding from defense contractors such
as Lockheed Martin Corp.
"We're absolutely having a Fleet Week, but we'll be scaled
back because our corporate sponsorship's budget is tight," said
Alexandra Squires, executive director of the nonprofit San Diego
Fleet Week. Organizers may have to cancel a golf tournament
affiliated with the event, she said.
Ships do not typically travel to San Diego, which has a
large military population, for its fleet week, so the city's
economy will not miss out on visiting sailors, Squires said.
"Last year there was a Canadian visit ship and on a normal
year there may be a ship that was stopping in the port, but we
don't draw them in," Squires said. "We're thanking the guys in
our backyard."
Fleet Week organizers in Fort Lauderdale, a city that relies
both on Navy funds and private sponsors to run the show, were
expecting a submarine, two destroyers, and a Coast Guard cutter
to make an appearance this year before the Navy made a phone
call saying the plans were off.
"We'll miss the sailors and the businesses will miss them,
too. But what's in the best interest of the Navy is what's in
our best interest" said J.W. Arnold, a spokesperson for Broward
Navy Days, the nonprofit organization that runs the event.
"We're disappointed, but we have every expectation that
they'll be back next year."