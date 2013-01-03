Tax break extension breathes new life into U.S. wind power

| LOS ANGELES
LOS ANGELES Jan 2 The U.S. wind industry is
powering up once again after Congress extended a critical tax
credit that wind companies say will save tens of thousands of
domestic jobs and allow more clean energy projects to ramp up
this year.
About half of the sector's 75,000 jobs in the United States
had been expected to disappear if the wind production tax credit
had been allowed to expire at the end of last year, according to
trade group the American Wind Energy Association.
"There will be a lot of activity that wouldn't have
otherwise occurred," said David Burton, an attorney with Akin
Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld who works on the tax aspects of
financing renewable energy projects.
The extension and several other clean energy tax breaks came
out of a Senate Finance Committee "tax extenders" bill in August
and was included, along with a host of other business tax
incentives that industries had been pushing for all year, in the
deal to avert the "fiscal cliff."
The tax break provides an income tax credit of 2.2 cents per
kilowatt hour for electricity produced by utility-scale wind
turbines, helping it compete with power generated from cheap
fossil fuels like coal and natural gas.
Importantly, the credit was changed to allow project
developers to claim it when they begin construction, rather than
only once turbines are up and running. It addresses the
stop-start nature of the tax credit and takes into consideration
the two years it can take to develop a wind farm.
"That's a huge difference," said Lance Markowitz, a senior
vice president in the leasing and asset finance division of
Union Bank, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group.
Markowitz added that he knows of several wind projects that
will go forward that likely would not have without an extension
of the tax credit. However, he cautioned that the industry still
faces challenges such as weak power prices and an environment in
which many utilities are close to fulfilling their state
mandates for renewable energy generation and therefore are no
longer required to buy more clean power.
The last-minute extension has already taken a toll on the
industry, according to AWEA's interim chief executive, Rob
Gramlich, who said some of the industry's jobs would not be
saved.
"Some of the damage was certainly done," he said.
Manufacturers like Denmark's Vestas Wind Systems A/S
, for instance, decreased their U.S. workforce in 2012
in anticipation of the tax credit expiring.
"Our order intake, like everyone else in the industry, saw a
decrease in 2012," said Andrew Longeteig, a spokesman for
Vestas' North American operations.
BIG HELP FOR SMALL GREEN INDUSTRIES
Allowing projects to claim the tax credit when they begin
construction will be a big boon to less developed technologies
like geothermal and biomass.
"They are less developed so tend to be looked at by
investors as being riskier," said Michael Bernier, a senior
manager at Ernst & Young who specializes in renewable energy tax
credits. "Providing that certainty of 'OK, we're going to get
this tax credit,' that helps you mitigate your risk."
The change could spur about $4 billion of new investment in
geothermal projects, said Karl Gawell, executive director of the
Geothermal Energy Association.
It remains to be seen how the federal government will define
projects "under construction" and able to qualify for the tax
credit. A popular solar power incentive, before it expired,
allowed developers to qualify if they incurred five percent of
the total project costs even if actual construction had not
started.
"The Obama administration was very supportive of those
guidelines and will push hard for those same guidelines," said
Burton.
The bill to avert the fiscal cliff also included extensions
of tax credits for electric vehicle chargers for individuals and
businesses and electric motorcycles.