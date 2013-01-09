U.S. debt ceiling no place for stand on spending -Nasdaq's Greifeld

* Greifeld is part of "Campaign to Fix the Debt"
* Group calling for bipartisan cooperation on budget issues
By John McCrank
NEW YORK, Jan 8 The U.S. borrowing limit should
not be used as leverage by members of Congress to force the
Obama administration to cut spending as there will be other
opportunities to make a stand, said Robert Greifeld, chief
executive of Nasdaq OMX Group.
The debt ceiling, which could be hit as early as
mid-February, has been dragged into a high-stakes fiscal battle
snarling Washington, with Republicans refusing to raise it
unless Democrats agree to deep spending cuts to tame the
ballooning national debt. Neither side is giving much ground.
"The full faith and credit of the U.S. government is an
important concept that we should not violate, because these are
debts that have been incurred and are coming due, so it is just
not right," Greifeld said in an interview on Tuesday.
A failure by Washington to reach a deal to increase the
$16.4 trillion legal limit on the nation's debt raises the
threat of a U.S. default, another credit downgrade and a panic
in the financial markets.
Greifeld is one of more than 100 CEOs who are part of a
group called "Campaign to Fix the Debt." The group has been
pushing Congress to work together to create a long-term plan to
get the federal deficit under control through both increased
taxes and spending cuts.
TRIPLE FISCAL FIASCO
Fix the Debt mounted a media blitz in the two months leading
up to the so-called fiscal cliff - a package of automatic tax
increases and indiscriminate spending cuts scheduled to start at
the beginning of the year that threatened to push the nation
back into recession, until averted by last-minute legislation.
During the media campaign, the business leaders lined up to
say it was okay to raise taxes on the wealthy, but that spending
cuts in programs such as Medicare and Social Security were
needed as well to put the United States on a more sound fiscal
footing.
But the 11th-hour bill, which included tax hikes on
household incomes over $450,000, pushed forward the decision on
spending cuts, known as the "sequester," by two months, setting
up another, possibly more damaging scenario.
In late February-early March, the delay in the sequester
ends, the federal government hits its borrowing limit, and
authorization for the federal budget runs out.
Erskine Bowles, a former chief of staff to Bill Clinton who
along with former Republican senator Alan Simpson founded Fix
the Debt, called it "a triple fiscal fiasco."
"If you think you saw uncertainty and concern when we were
facing the fiscal cliff, man, you haven't seen anything yet,"
Bowles told reporters at a press conference at Nasdaq's
MarketSite in New York.
SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED
Raising the debt ceiling periodically has not traditionally
been a major issue, as government must account for the deficits
resulting from its tax and spending decisions.
But last August was an exception. Congress attempted to make
spending cuts a condition of raising the debt ceiling, causing
volatility in the markets as the United States was pushed to the
brink of default and its credit rating was cut.
Greifeld said he and other CEOs were "severely disappointed"
that meaningful spending cuts were not addressed in the fiscal
cliff negotiations, but that they are hopeful a more balanced
approach will be taken in the near future. There will also be
other opportunities to force the issue.
"The sequester - we kind of stand out there as the place to
make a stand. The debt ceiling is not the place to do it," he
said.