Health Net says payments from military delayed due to shutdown

Oct 9 Managed care company Health Net Inc
said payments for healthcare services it provides to
military families would be delayed due to the U.S. government
shutdown.
The U.S. Defense Health Agency (DHA) said on Oct. 2 that it
would not be able to reimburse the company as it did not have
the legal authority, Health Net said in a regulatory filing.
Peer Humana said on Tuesday the shutdown would delay
payments related to its military health services contract.
The DHA notice said once funding was received, it would pay
Humana and Health Net with interest, the companies said.
Health Net, which has been providing managed care services
to the Department of Defense for 25 years, said it would
continue to administer the contract for a two-week obligation
period and it could be liable for claims of about $106 million
during that time if the government does not authorize payment.
Health Net said it had enough working capital and credit
capacity to fund the payment of the claims and the delay would
not adversely affect its results or financial
position.
Health Net provides health care services to 2.8 million
people under the Tricare program, which provides health benefits
for active and retired military personnel and their families.