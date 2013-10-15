Influential Heritage group urges U.S. House to kill fiscal bill

BRIEF-Navigant enters into credit agreement with syndicate of bank lenders
* Navigant Consulting Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into a credit agreement with a syndicate of bank lenders - SEC filing
WASHINGTON Oct 15 Heritage Action For America, an influential conservative group, on Tuesday urged House of Representatives Republicans to vote against their leaders' latest bill to fund the government and raise U.S. borrowing authority.
The private group said that the legislation, which was scheduled to be voted on late on Tuesday, fails to "stop Obamacare's massive new entitlements from taking root."
In calling the upcoming vote a "key vote," the group is warning lawmakers that it will look at their positions on this legislation in considering whether to encourage candidates to run against them in Republican primary campaigns next year.
* Inventure Foods reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial results
NEW DELHI, March 30 India's reaction to an Amazon.com website selling doormats resembling the country's flag involved an unprecedented public and private offensive against the U.S. company by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, a document shows.