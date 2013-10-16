版本:
No decision yet on whether House to vote first on U.S. debt limit -senior Republican

WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. House of Representatives leaders have not yet decided on whether their chamber or the Senate would vote first on a measure to raise the country's debt limit and reopen the federal government, according to a senior Republican and a Capitol Hill aide.

"No decisions have been made yet" on the sequence, Kevin McCarthy, the third-ranking U.S. House Republican, told reporters.
