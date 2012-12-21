版本:
US House recesses; uncertain if Republicans can pass Boehner tax plan

WASHINGTON Dec 20 The U.S. House of Representatives abruptly recessed on Thursday amid uncertainty if Republicans had the votes needed to pass a "fiscal cliff" tax plan offered by Speaker John Boehner.

Boehner and fellow Republicans huddled in his office. The bill would renew tax breaks for all but only about 1 percent of Americans. Some conservative oppose the measure, saying all should be protected against tax hikes.

