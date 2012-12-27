版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 28日 星期五 04:02 BJT

U.S. House sets Sunday session as fiscal cliff deadline nears

WASHINGTON Dec 27 The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a work session on Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT), a day before the Dec. 31 deadline for reaching a deal that would avert the "fiscal cliff."

A senior House Republican aide confirmed that House members were being called back to Washington. The House went on recess a week ago amid a deadlock on how to resolve ways to avoid $600 billion in potentially harmful tax increases and spending cuts.

