U.S. House sets Sunday session as fiscal cliff deadline nears

WASHINGTON Dec 27 The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a work session on Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT), a day before the Dec. 31 deadline for reaching a deal that would avert the "fiscal cliff."

A senior House Republican aide confirmed that House members were being called back to Washington. The House went on recess a week ago amid a deadlock on how to resolve ways to avoid $600 billion in potentially harmful tax increases and spending cuts.