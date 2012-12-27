U.S. House sets Sunday session as fiscal cliff deadline nears

BRIEF-WhatsApp announces an update to the status feature
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
WASHINGTON Dec 27 The U.S. House of Representatives will hold a work session on Sunday beginning at 6:30 p.m. EST (2330 GMT), a day before the Dec. 31 deadline for reaching a deal that would avert the "fiscal cliff."
A senior House Republican aide confirmed that House members were being called back to Washington. The House went on recess a week ago amid a deadlock on how to resolve ways to avoid $600 billion in potentially harmful tax increases and spending cuts.
* starting Monday, rolling out update to status, which allows users to share photos, videos with friends,contacts on WhatsApp in easy, secure way
LONDON, Feb 20 German carmaker Volkswagen has fixed 470,000 cars out of 1.2 million units affected by the diesel emissions scandal in Britain, the firm's UK managing director told lawmakers on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.