U.S. House will consider Senate's fiscal cliff bill-Boehner

WASHINGTON, Dec 31, The U.S. House of Representatives will consider legislation to avert the "fiscal cliff" if the Senate passes such a measure, House Speaker John Boehner said on Monday.

"The House will honor its commitment to consider the Senate agreement if it is passed. Decisions about whether the House will seek to accept or promptly amend the measure will not be made until House members ... have been able to review the legislation," Boehner and other House Republican leaders said in a statement.

A House vote could come as early as Tuesday.
