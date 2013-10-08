版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 8日 星期二 22:46 BJT

U.S. Republicans mull new panel to find budget cuts-aide

WASHINGTON Oct 8 U.S. House Republicans are weighing legislation requiring the creation of a new negotiating panel to find deficit-reductions as part of efforts to reopen the federal government and increase Treasury Department borrowing authority, a senior House aide said.

The aide likened the proposal to the creation in 2011 of a "supercommittee," made up of Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate, who were tasked with finding trillions of dollars in new budget savings over 10 years. That panel collapsed in failure in November 2011.

House Democrats, speaking to reporters, said they would reject the creation of such a panel. They want the government to reopen and the debt limit increased before entering any deficit-reduction negotiations.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐