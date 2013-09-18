版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 9月 18日 星期三 22:27 BJT

House Republican spending plan to defund Obamacare -lawmakers

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 U.S. House Republicans plan to offer a spending bill that would fund the federal government at current sequester spending levels until Dec. 15 but defund President Barack Obama's health law, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

Republican leaders plan to bring their continuing resolution measure to the House of Representatives floor for a full vote on Friday, representatives said.

