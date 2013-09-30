版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 02:53 BJT

U.S. House to seek spending bill with new Obamacare provision

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives will make yet another attempt to change President Barack Obama's healthcare law by attaching it to a government funding bill needed by midnight Monday.

Representative Darrell Issa, chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, told reporters the provision being attached to the emergency spending bill would require the president and high-level officials in his administration to get healthcare through the Obamacare program.

A senior House Republican aide said the measure also would cover members of Congress and their aides. Senate Democrats have rejected all attempts to change Obamacare in legislation to keep the federal government operating.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐