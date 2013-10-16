U.S. House intends to vote on Senate fiscal plan -leadership aide

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 12
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The Republican-led House intends to vote on the plan emerging in the Democratic-led Senate to raise the U.S. debt limit and end the government shutdown, a leadership aide said on Wednesday
With the clock ticking toward a Thursday deadline, the aide said it is unclear if the House will have the votes to give final congressional approval to the bipartisan Senate proposal.
April 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
JOHANNESBURG, April 11 Barclays' plan to sell its African business and pull out of the continent are being hindered by South Africa's political upheaval and credit-rating downgrades, according to banking sources and fund managers.
* Updates its 2016/17 technical guidance for timing impacts ahead of entering closed period on 18 april 2017.