U.S. House intends to vote on Senate fiscal plan -leadership aide

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The Republican-led House intends to vote on the plan emerging in the Democratic-led Senate to raise the U.S. debt limit and end the government shutdown, a leadership aide said on Wednesday

With the clock ticking toward a Thursday deadline, the aide said it is unclear if the House will have the votes to give final congressional approval to the bipartisan Senate proposal.
