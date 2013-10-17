U.S. House passes bill to reopen gov't, increase debt limit

BRIEF-HC SemiTek to buy photoelectric firm to own Memsic for 1.65 bln yuan
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. House of Representatives late on Wednesday passed legislation to avoid a damaging default on government debt and to reopen federal agencies shuttered when funding ran out on Oct. 1.
The House vote came hours after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill. President Barack Obama earlier on Wednesday said he will promptly sign the bill into law.
* Says it plans to buy photoelectric firm in order to own Memsic for 1.65 billion yuan ($239.61 million) via share issue
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'