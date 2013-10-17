版本:
U.S. House passes bill to reopen gov't, increase debt limit

WASHINGTON Oct 16 The U.S. House of Representatives late on Wednesday passed legislation to avoid a damaging default on government debt and to reopen federal agencies shuttered when funding ran out on Oct. 1.

The House vote came hours after the Senate overwhelmingly approved the bill. President Barack Obama earlier on Wednesday said he will promptly sign the bill into law.
