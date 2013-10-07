Hoyer: U.S. Democrats stumped by flurry of Republican demands

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 7 Even if Democrats were willing
to negotiate over reopening the government and lifting the debt
ceiling, they wouldn't know where to start because of confusing
signals from Republicans, the second-ranking Democrat in the
House of Representatives said on Monday.
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer said it is unclear what
Republicans want, with many conservatives clamoring to roll back
President Barack Obama's healthcare law and House Speaker John
Boehner saying he will not raise the debt limit unless Obama
negotiates on ways to reduce deficits.
"It is such a roller-coaster of inconsistencies that it's
hard to follow what they want and what they would take," Hoyer
of Maryland told Reuters in an interview. "It's hard to find out
how we can get out of this place they've put us in."
As the government shutdown neared the end of its first full
week and an Oct. 17 deadline to raise the debt limit drew
closer, Obama and his Democrats have refused to negotiate on
Republican demands over these issues. Democrats have said they
would not be threatened into negotiations, and first the
government must be funded and borrowing authority increased.
If the government were reopened and the threat of default
were removed, Hoyer said he would gladly launch talks to try to
narrow differences between Democrats and Republicans on
spending. He said Democrats have already compromised on this
front by accepting automatic spending cuts that were part of the
stop-gap measure to fund the government that has stalled in
Congress, prompting the shutdown.
Hoyer said Democrats have made it clear they won't accept
changes to Obama's signature healthcare law, but that many
Republicans don't believe this. No Republican has offered
specific demands on spending cuts or tax changes in exchange for
raising the debt limit, he said.
"It's hard to know how we compromise. Compromise with what?"
he said.
On Sunday, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a driving force behind
the Republican push to block the healthcare law, said
Republicans want three things before raising the debt ceiling: a
plan to reduce spending, a promise for no new taxes and measures
to "mitigate the harm from Obamacare," the widely used name for
the law to expand health insurance coverage.
Hoyer contended there are enough Republican votes in the
House to pass a funding resolution without conditions to reopen
the government. It is less clear whether there are enough
Republicans to vote for a clean debt limit increase, he said.
Boehner said on Sunday that a debt limit increase without
any conditions would not pass the House, where Republicans hold
a 233-200 majority.
Hoyer said that should be put to the test by bringing the
funding and debt limit bills to the floor. "Show the American
people that there aren't the votes," he said.