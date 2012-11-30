WRAPUP 4-Boehner sees no progress in 'fiscal cliff' talks

* Geithner meeting, Obama phone call bring sides no closer
* No sign of a quick resolution on "fiscal cliff"
* Renewed debt ceiling fight could complicate fight
By Richard Cowan and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Nov 29 House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday that "fiscal cliff" talks
with the White House had made no substantive progress and
criticized President Barack Obama and Democrats for failing to
get serious about including spending cuts in a final deal.
Boehner said he was "disappointed" after a phone call with
Obama on Wednesday night and a meeting with Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner on Thursday moved the two sides no closer to an
agreement to avert the tax hikes and spending cuts that will be
triggered at the start of 2013 unless Congress intervenes.
"I'm disappointed in where we are and disappointed in what's
happened over the last couple of weeks," Boehner, of Ohio, told
reporters after a private session with Geithner at the Capitol.
"No substantive progress has been made in the talks between
the White House and the House over the last two weeks," he said.
"There's been no serious discussion of spending cuts so far, and
unless there is, there's a real danger of going off the fiscal
cliff."
Markets dipped briefly into negative territory on Boehner's
comments before finishing higher, continuing a pattern of
gyration tied to the latest utterances about the outlook for an
agreement to avert the fiscal cliff.
"Until the fiscal cliff is solved, the madness of the crowd
will not subside," said James Dailey, portfolio manager at TEAM
Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The tone in Washington was in sharp contrast to the one
expressed on Nov. 16, the last time Obama met with congressional
leaders. Boehner then stood next to Democratic leaders and
voiced optimism they could find common ground in fiscal cliff
negotiations.
Thursday, as Obama prepared for a campaign-style trip Friday
to sell his argument to the public, Boehner said the last thing
the country needs is "a victory lap" by the president.
There were also signs that the debate was about to get more,
rather than less, complicated thanks to a renewed fight over
raising the U.S. debt ceiling. That explosive issue, which could
have been handled separately in the spring, was thrust into the
fiscal cliff fray on Thursday in an exchange between Republicans
and Democrats.
Boehner said any debt limit increase needed to be matched or
exceeded by spending cuts to be proposed by Obama as part of the
cliff negotiations.
"DEEPLY IRRESPONSIBLE"
White House spokesman Jay Carney responded by demanding that
Congress go ahead and raise the debt ceiling as part of any
year-end deal to avoid the cliff. To do otherwise, he said,
would be "deeply irresponsible."
Geithner, for his part, requested in his meetings on Capitol
Hill that the president be given new powers to raise U.S.
borrowing authority, according to a Republican aide. Currently,
Congress must pass legislation.
The last partisan fight over the nation's borrowing limit in
2011 was settled by a law that led directly to the fiscal cliff
and to a downgrade of the government's credit rating.
Geithner, Obama's top negotiator in the talks, met with
congressional leaders from both parties at the Capitol as the
end-of-year deadline approaches to avoid the onset of $600
billion in tax hikes and spending cuts that analysts warn could
push the U.S. economy back into recession.
The immediate issue is whether the tax cuts that originated
in the administration of former President George W. Bush should
be extended beyond Dec. 31 for all taxpayers including the
wealthy, as Republicans want, or just for taxpayers with income
under $250,000, as Obama and his fellow Democrats want.
Republicans have said they are willing to consider new ways
to raise revenue as long as Democrats and Obama agree to
accompany it with significant spending cuts, particularly to
entitlement programs like the government-sponsored Medicare and
Medicaid healthcare plans.
Boehner said Geithner and the administration had not
offered any new plans during the meeting to break the impasse,
while Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said Democrats were
still waiting for a "reasonable" proposal from Republicans.
In the meetings with Republicans, Geithner set forth a
series of proposals - most taken straight out of Obama's budget
proposal last February - that include $1.6 trillion in new
revenue increases and Medicare savings of more than $300 billion
that mainly would hit healthcare providers.
The White House, according to the Democratic aide, also
called for another extension of the 2 percentage point payroll
tax cut that is due to expire on Dec. 31. In recent weeks,
Democrats in Congress had been talking about growing support for
the tax cut extension to help stimulate the economy.
One of the Republican aides said the White House wants $75
billion in additional economic stimulus, which likely would
consist of previously proposed White House initiatives, the
Democratic aide said.
CRACKS IN REPUBLICAN RANKS
Just as Boehner begins serious wrestling with the White
House, there were indications that his hand may be weakening
with a small but growing number of House Republicans saying they
believe some type of tax increase on the rich will be part of a
fiscal cliff deal.
"I wouldn't have a problem with letting those tax rates [for
the rich] go up," if they are coupled with spending cuts,
Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho told Reuters on Thursday.
A similar sentiment expressed by about a half-dozen House
Republicans in recent days likely will increase pressure on
Boehner to reach a bipartisan agreement with Obama and his
fellow Democrats.
In the absence of progress, or any realistic understanding
as to when or if the cliff might be averted or a deficit
reduction agreement reached, prodding has started to come on a
regular basis from business leaders as well as Federal Reserve
officials.
New York Fed President William Dudley and Richard Fisher of
the Dallas Fed, highlighted the problems that U.S. lawmakers
were causing for both hiring and the economy with each day they
fail to strike a deal to avoid a pending fiscal crisis.
Dudley said on Thursday that if it is not addressed, the
economic contraction is likely to be larger than normal because
interest rates are so low.