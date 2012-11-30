WRAPUP 2-Obama cranks up 'fiscal cliff' pressure, Boehner says talks stalemated

* Obama calls on public to push Republicans on taxes
* Stock market indexes dip as Boehner speaks, recover
* President urges House approval of Senate-passed tax bill
By Mark Felsenthal
HATFIELD, Penn., Nov 30 President Barack Obama
turned up the pressure in "fiscal cliff" talks on Friday,
hitting the road to drum up support for his drive to raise taxes
on the wealthy and warning Americans that Republicans were
offering them "a lump of coal" for Christmas.
In a visit to a Pennsylvania toy factory, Obama portrayed
congressional Republicans as Scrooges who risked sending the
country over the fiscal cliff rather than strike a deal to avert
the tax increases and spending cuts that begin in January unless
Congress intervenes.
In Washington, House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
declared a stalemate in the talks and said Obama's plan to raise
taxes on the rich was the wrong approach.
"There is a stalemate. Let's not kid ourselves," the Ohio
Republican said. "Right now we are almost nowhere."
Lawmakers are nervously eyeing the markets as the deadline
approaches, with gyrations likely to intensify pressure to bring
the drama to a close.
Major stock market indexes fell as Boehner spoke but
recovered afterward. It was a repeat of the pattern earlier in
the week when the Speaker offered a gloomy assessment.
The latest round of high-stakes gamesmanship focuses on
whether to extend the temporary tax cuts that originated under
former President George W. Bush beyond their Dec. 31 expiration
date for all taxpayers, as Republicans want, or just for those
with income under $250,000, as Obama and his fellow Democrats
want.
"If Congress does nothing, every family in America will see
their taxes automatically go up on January 1," Obama said during
his visit to a factory in suburban Philadelphia. "That's sort of
like the lump of coal you get for Christmas. That's a Scrooge
Christmas."
Obama, who made higher tax rates for the wealthy a
centerpiece of his re-election campaign, said Americans should
pressure Republicans to quickly agree to extend the middle-class
tax cuts that cover 98 percent of the public.
"We already all agree, we say, on making sure middle-class
taxes don't go up. So let's get that done. Let's go ahead and
take the fear out for the vast majority of American families so
they don't have to worry," Obama said at The Rodon Group
factory, which makes K'NEX building toy systems as well as
Tinkertoys and consumer products.
'VICTORY LAP'
Obama's trip to Pennsylvania was part of a renewed public
relations push on the fiscal cliff that the White House hopes
will build support for his stance. The effort has infuriated
Republicans, with Boehner calling it a "victory lap" on Thursday
as he rejected Obama's proposals to avoid the cliff.
"It tells you he's not interested in negotiating. He's more
interested in traveling around the country trying to campaign,"
Representative Jim Gerlach, a Pennsylvania Republican, said on
CNBC on Friday.
The effort continues next week, as Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner, Obama's lead negotiator in the talks, makes
the rounds of television talk shows on Sunday. Obama will meet a
bipartisan group of governors at the White House on Tuesday, and
the president will address the Business Roundtable on Wednesday.
Boehner is scheduled for an appearance on Fox News Sunday.
Obama and Boehner both said they still believe the two sides
can work together to find a solution before the end-of-year
deadline.
But Boehner has been scrambling to keep his House
Republicans in line, with some signaling more flexibility on
ways to find a combination of new revenue and spending cuts that
could yield an agreement.
Most House Republicans refuse to back higher rates,
preferring to raise revenue through tax reform. But some have
suggested they would support a deal with higher rates for the
rich if it includes significant cuts in the government-sponsored
Medicare and Medicaid healthcare entitlement programs.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky told
the Wall Street Journal in an interview that Republicans would
agree to more revenue - although not higher tax rates - if
Democrats agreed to such changes as raising the eligibility age
for Medicare and slowing cost-of-living increases in the Social
Security retirement program.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, who has
opposed such changes, brushed off the comments. "Nothing new in
that statement from Mitch McConnell," she said.
Moderate Republican Representative Steven LaTourette of
Ohio, who is retiring at year's end, said he would back some
high-end tax rate increases if the deal reforms Medicare.
He said he would support new limits on high-income earners'
Medicare benefits, and raising the eligibility age for
entitlement programs.
Obama said he was encouraged by the shifting views of some
Republicans, and urged House approval of a bill that has already
cleared the Democratic-controlled Senate that would lock in the
middle-class tax cuts and raise the rates for the rich.
"If we can get a few House Republicans on board, we can pass
the bill ... . I'm ready to sign it," Obama said.