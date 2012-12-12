WRAPUP 3-Serious differences remain as US 'fiscal cliff,' talks drag on

* Boehner warns talks could extend through holidays
* Calls phone talk with Obama 'pretty frank'
* White House firm: no deal without higher tax rates on rich
By Kim Dixon and David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 12 Sharp differences remained on
Wednesday between congressional Republicans and the White House
in talks to avert the "fiscal cliff" of steep tax hikes and
budget cuts, and negotiators warned the showdown could drag on
past Christmas.
Both sides refused to give any ground in public, one day
after what U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner
described as a "frank" conversation with President Barack Obama
about the remaining hurdles to a deal.
Boehner said Obama's latest proposal for $1.4 trillion in
new tax revenues did not fulfill his promise for a balanced
approach to taming the federal deficit and could not pass
Congress.
"I remain the most optimistic person in this town, but we've
got some serious differences," Boehner told reporters after a
meeting with House Republicans, where he warned members the
negotiations could run through the holidays and up to the
end-of-year deadline.
If a deal is not reached, taxes will go up for almost all
working Americans at the start of the New Year and steep
government spending cuts will kick in.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama would not relent
on his demand that Republicans drop their opposition to raising
new revenue by increasing the tax rates for the wealthiest 2
percent of all Americans.
"There is no way to do this without rates going up on the
top earners," Carney said. The Republican stance that sufficient
revenue could be gained by closing tax loopholes and limiting
deductions was "just not plausible economic policy," he said.
The feeling of deadlock, at least for now, was evident in
the Capitol.
Senior House Republican aides said they have not detected
any weakening in Obama's resolve to hold out for tax increases
on the rich.
At the same time, many Republicans in the House said they do
not want to see any move toward Obama on raising those tax
rates.
Representative Kevin Brady of Texas, a senior member of the
tax-writing Ways and Means Committee, told reporters that if
Republicans were to "crumple" and accept the higher rates on the
top two tax brackets, "Then chances of lowering them next
September or October" as part of comprehensive tax reform "seems
very slim."
Instead, Republicans are "forcing the issue" of achieving
big savings to Social Security and Medicare, he said.
In what has now become a daily battle of sound bites and
political stagecraft, a group of Republican congressmen posed in
the cold outside the Capitol with a few dozen small children to
illustrate their argument that Obama's budget proposals would
bury the next generation in unsustainable debt.
"We are going to relegate these kids, our grandkids, to a
lower standard of living," said Republican Representative Sean
Duffy of Wisconsin. "We are going to leave them with higher tax
rates. This is unacceptable."
Obama and Boehner each have proposed cutting deficits by
more than $4 trillion in the next 10 years as part of a deal to
avert the cliff, but they differ on how to get there. Economists
have warned that failure to strike a deal could send the economy
back into recession.
On Tuesday, Boehner rejected a White House proposal to
shrink the amount of deficit reduction that comes from revenue
to $1.4 trillion from $1.6 trillion over 10 years. Boehner has
called for $800 billion in revenue through tax reform.
'A PRETTY FRANK CONVERSATION'
Boehner said Obama's plan did not do enough to reduce the
federal deficit. "The president and I had a pretty frank
conversation about just how far apart we are," he said of their
phone conversation on Tuesday.
Carney ridiculed the Republican argument that sufficient
revenue could be raised by closing tax loopholes or capping
deductions. "Those magic beans are just beans, and that fairy
dust is just dust," he said. "It is not serious."
Boehner has repeatedly offered gloomy assessments of the
state of the talks in public, even as signs of progress have
sprouted on Capitol Hill. The pace of staff-level talks has
quickened in recent days as the two sides exchanged
counter-offers that neither side said was sufficiently detailed.
The stubborn differences have dampened hopes of a deal
before the Christmas holiday. "Keep your Christmas decorations
up and make no plans" to leave Washington, was Boehner's advice
in the closed-door meeting with Republicans, Representative John
Shimkus of Illinois told reporters.
In exchange for more tax revenues, Republicans have demanded
deep spending cuts in politically popular social entitlement
programs like the government-funded Medicare and Medicaid
healthcare plans.
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said House Democrats
objected to Republican efforts to raise the age when seniors
become eligible for Medicare, which now stands at 65, as a way
to cut government spending.
"Raising the retirement age does not get you that much
money, so you're doing a bad thing when it comes to seniors, and
you're not achieving your goal," she told CBS.
Financial markets have watched the negotiations with
interest. JPMorgan Chase & Co CEO Jamie Dimon said the
United States could have a "booming economy" in a couple of
months if lawmakers in Washington reach agreement.
A budget deal could mean 4 percent economic growth and a
drop in unemployment, Dimon said at a New York Times conference
in New York. A deal would need to link any tax increases with
spending cuts, he said.
"The table is set very well right now," said Dimon.
The stock market was closely following an announcement by
the Federal Reserve of a new stimulus plan but the "fiscal
cliff" was not far from investors' minds.
"This was expected, and the market is waiting for the
year-end 'fiscal cliff' issue to be solved, so what we have to
do is have confidence our political system can actually make a
functional decision," said Troy Logan, managing director and
senior economist at Warren Financial Service, in Exton,
Pennsylvania.
Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky suggested in a Fox
News interview that to get things moving the House should vote
on the stickiest issue - whether to extend expiring tax cuts to
all taxpayers except high earners, as Democrats want, or to
everyone, as Boehner wants.