WRAPUP 8-U.S. lawmakers, Obama in last chance talks on 'fiscal cliff'

* Obama to meet congressional leaders at White House
* House of Representatives convenes Sunday on fiscal crisis
* Reid assails Boehner's "dictatorship" in the House
* Tax hikes, spending cuts to begin next week
By Richard Cowan and Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Dec 27 President Barack Obama and
lawmakers are launching a last-chance round of budget talks days
before a New Year's deadline to
reach a deal or watch the economy go off a "fiscal cliff."
Obama and Vice President Joe Biden will meet congressional
leaders from both parties at the White House on Friday at 3 p.m.
EST (2000 GMT) to try to revive negotiations to avoid tax hikes
and spending cuts - together worth $600 billion - that will
begin to take effect on Jan. 1.
Members were divided on the odds of success, with a few
expressing hope, some talking as if they had abandoned it and a
small but growing number suggesting Congress might try to
stretch the deadline into the first two days of January.
In order to be ready to legislate if an agreement takes
shape, the Republican-dominated House of Representatives
convened a session for Sunday.
And House Majority Leader Eric Cantor advised members to be
prepared to meet through Jan. 2, the final day before the
swearing-in of the new Congress elected on Nov. 6.
It "doesn't feel like anything that's very constructive is
going to happen" as a result of the meeting with Obama, said
Tennessee Republican Sen. Bob Corker. "It feels more like optics
than anything that's real."
The two political parties remained far apart, particularly
over plans to increase taxes on the wealthiest Americans to help
close the U.S. budget deficit. But one veteran Republican, Rep.
Jeff Flake of Arizona, held out the prospect that if Obama came
through with significant spending cuts, Republicans in the House
might compromise on taxes.
The coming days are likely to see either intense bargaining
over numbers, or political theater as each side attempts to
avoid blame if a deal looks unlikely.
"Hopefully, there is still time for an agreement of some
kind that saves the taxpayers from a wholly, wholly preventable
economic crisis," Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, said on the Senate floor.
But the rhetoric was still harsh on Thursday after months of
wrangling - much of it along ideological lines - over whether to
raise taxes and by how much, as well as how to cut back on
government spending.
Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, the top Democrat in
Congress, accused Republican House Speaker John Boehner of
running a "dictatorship" by refusing to allow bills he did not
like onto the floor of the chamber.
Reid urged Republicans in the House to prevent the worst of
the fiscal shock by getting behind a Senate bill to extend
existing tax cuts for all except those households earning more
than $250,000 a year.
Both Reid and Boehner, as well as McConnell and House
Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, are to meet Obama on Friday.
MARKETS EASE
U.S. stocks sharply cut losses after news of the House
reconvening as investors clung to hopes of an 11th-hour deal.
Even a partial agreement on taxes that would leave tougher
issues like entitlement reform and the debt ceiling until later
could be enough to keep markets calm.
"I'm not convinced it will result in a deal, but you could
get enough concessions by both parties to at least avoid the
immediacy of going over the cliff," said Randy Bateman, chief
investment officer of Huntington Asset Management, in Columbus,
Ohio.
Obama arrived back at the White House on Thursday from a
brief vacation in Hawaii that he cut short to restart stalled
negotiations with Congress.
He is likely to meet the toughest resistance from
Republicans in the House, where a group of several dozen fiscal
conservatives have opposed any tax hikes at all.
But Flake of Arizona said his fellow Republicans in the
House and Senate are resigned to seeing some sort of increase in
top income tax rates. But they will push back if Obama does not
offer spending cuts.
"There will be resistance from a lot of House conservatives
to a deal that does that," Flake said.
Strictly speaking, the fiscal cliff measures begin on Jan. 1
when tax rates go up but the House might stay in session until
the following day if an agreement is being worked out.
"This January 1 deadline is a little artificial. We can do
everything retroactively. We have to get it right, not get it
quickly," said Republican Representative Andy Harris.
Another component of the "fiscal cliff" - $109 billion in
automatic spending cuts to military and domestic programs - is
set to kick in on Jan. 2.
The House and Senate passed bills months ago reflecting
their own sharply divergent positions on the expiring low tax
rates, which went into effect during the administration of
former Republican President George W. Bush.
Democrats want to allow the tax cuts to expire on the
wealthiest Americans and leave them in place for everyone else.
Republicans want to extend the tax cuts for everyone.
In another sign that Americans are increasingly worrying
about their finances as Washington fails to address the budget
crisis, consumer confidence fell to a four-month low in
December.
Americans blame Republicans in Congress more than
congressional Democrats or Obama for the fiscal crisis, a
Reuters/Ipsos poll showed.
When asked who they held more responsible for the "fiscal
cliff" situation, 27 percent blamed Republicans in Congress, 16
percent blamed Obama and 6 percent pointed to Democrats in
Congress. The largest percentage - 31 percent - blamed "all of
the above."