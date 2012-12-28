WRAPUP 1-Expectations low for White House 'fiscal cliff' meeting

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 28 President Barack Obama and
congressional leaders were set to meet on Friday for the first
time since November with no sign of progress in resolving their
differences over the federal budget and low expectations for a
"fiscal cliff" deal before Jan. 1.
Instead, members of Congress are increasingly looking at the
period immediately after the Dec. 31 deadline to come up with a
retroactive fix to avoid the steep tax hikes and sharp spending
cuts that economists have said could plunge the country into
another recession.
With taxes on all Americans set to rise when the low tax
rates established by President George W. Bush expire on Dec. 31,
lawmakers would be able to come back in January and take a more
politically palatable vote on cutting some of the tax rates.
Pessimism on the deadline being met was shared by many
market analysts. Noting that the U.S. House of Representatives
wasn't even convening until Sunday, Daiwa Securities economist
Emily Nicols said "markets still expect a deal even if it does
go into January."
The new factor in the mix was involvement by Republican
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, who said
Thursday he had held conversations with Obama and expected a new
proposal from the president that he would consider.
The White House spent much of Thursday stifling expectations
for any new offer from Obama, beyond the limited fallback plan
he outlined in vague terms on Dec. 21, which would protect what
he described as "middle class Americans" from the tax hikes,
extend unemployment insurance and lay the "groundwork for
further work" on deficit reduction and tax reform.
The major sticking point is Republican opposition to tax
hikes on anyone, particularly in the absence of heavy cuts in
spending for so-called entitlement programs such as Medicare and
Medicaid, the government-run health programs for senior citizens
and the poor.
Democrats in Congress want to keep lower tax rates for most
Americans but raise them on those earning above $250,000 a year.
"The wealthy have got to kick in," said Democratic Senator
Debbie Stabenow of Michigan Friday morning on CNN. "The tough
part is in the House, where they have taken this very extreme
position" of "protecting the wealthy at all costs."
"It's feeling very much to me like an optical meeting than a
substantive meeting," said Republican Senator Bob Corker of
Tennessee, noting that it was not a sign of urgency to set a
meeting for mid-afternoon with a deadline just days away.
"Any time you announce a meeting publicly in Washington,
it's usually for political theater purposes," South Carolina
Senator Lindsey Graham said on Fox News Thursday night.
"When the president calls congressional leaders to the White
House, it's all political theater or they've got a deal. My bet
is all political theater," said Graham, adding that he did not
believe an agreement could be reached before the deadline.