WRAPUP 7-'Fiscal cliff' tumble looms despite U.S. Senate efforts

* U.S. House might not vote before midnight deadline
* Senate Democrats push back on leadership's package
* Obama hopeful of deal but "it's not done" yet
* "Fiscal cliff" tax hikes, spending cuts loom
By Richard Cowan and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Dec 31 The United States was on
track to tumble over the "fiscal cliff" at midnight on Monday,
at least for a day, as lawmakers held back from supporting an
eleventh-hour plan from Senate leaders to avert severe tax
increases and spending cuts.
The U.S. House of Representatives looked unlikely to vote on
a Senate "fiscal cliff" plan before midnight (0500 GMT Tuesday),
possibly pushing a legislative decision into New Year's Day,
when financial markets will be closed.
The plan was heavy on tax increases and light on spending
cuts, which was unlikely to appeal to Republicans in the House.
It would raise income taxes on high-income Americans, but
leave taxes at current levels for the middle class, a key goal
of President Barack Obama.
But there was discontent among Senate Democrats worried that
the proposal did not go far enough in taxing the rich. The
Democrats asked for a meeting with Vice President Joe Biden to
have him explain the talks he was having with Republican Senate
Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
"The caucus as a whole is not sold" on the plan, said a
Senate Democratic aide. "We just don't have the votes for it."
If Congress fails to act, about $600 billion in tax
increases - m uch steeper than those in the Senate plan - and
government-wide spending cuts will begin taking effect after
midnight, harsh measures that could lead to a recession.
But lawmakers could still vote for a deal on New Year's Day
or later and prevent the worst of the fiscal cliff effects.
The House expects to reconvene on Tuesday at noon (1700
GMT), Republican Representative Steven LaTourette said. He added
that House members had been told to stay close on Monday evening
and that they may be called back to continue negotiations.
Under the Senate plan, income above $450,000 per household
or $400,000 per individual would be taxed at 39.6 percent, up
from 35 percent. Income up to those levels would be taxed at the
current, reduced tax rates put in place under former President
George W. Bush.
The Senate plan would raise estate taxes on inherited wealth
and permanently fix the alternative minimum tax, or AMT, so that
it did not threaten each year to sweep in millions of
middle-income Americans for whom it was not intended.
The plan also postpones for two months the automatic,
across-the-board spending cuts in defense and domestic programs
that are part of the fiscal cliff, Senator John McCain said.
SENATE DEMOCRATS UNSURE
Some Senate Democrats did not like the $450,000 threshold
for raising taxes on the rich - they wanted $250,000 - or the
higher threshold for raising estate taxes. Democrats also are
upset there is no agreement yet to put off the first round of
$1.2 trillion in automatic spending cuts.
Republicans already are pushing for switching those
across-the-board cuts to savings in the Medicare and Social
Security healthcare and retirement programs and threatening to
block a debt limit increase in February unless they get their
way. But that is a fight that would most likely play out in
January and February.
Some Senate Democrats aides were dispirited that Biden, a
fellow Democrat, had gone further than they wanted in the fiscal
cliff talks, j u st as he did in December 2010 when all Bush tax
cuts were extended for two years.
Shortly after the plan emerged, Obama said agreement was
within sight, but he sounded a cautious note.
"There are still issues to resolve, but we're hopeful that
Congress can get it done, but it's not done," Obama, a Democrat,
said at a White House event.
U.S. stocks rose on the day, with the market closing before
the latest news broke about the House not voting. The benchmark
Dow Jones industrial average closed up 1.3 percent at 13,104.
Even if the country tumbles over the cliff, legislative
action afterward could soften the blow.
Final legislation can be backdated to Jan. 1, for instance,
said law firm K&L Gates partner Mary Burke Baker, who spent
decades at the Internal Revenue Service.
"The important date is the date in the legislative language
... no matter what day the Senate or House pass the law, or the
date the president signs it," she said.
Former Obama administration Treasury Department tax official
Michael Mundaca agreed, although he said there would likely be
delays in filing for many taxpayers as the IRS gets its
computers into gear.
A deal on Tuesday will likely leave unsolved the issue of
the "debt ceiling," which caps how much debt the federal
government can hold.
Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner said in a letter to
congressional leaders that the government would suspend some
investments in pension and health benefit funds for federal
workers beginning on Monday in a move that allows it to keep
borrowing for the meantime.