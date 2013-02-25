UPDATE 2-White House warns states of looming pain from March 1 budget cuts

* Republicans want Obama to be flexible in how cuts are made
* White House says law forces across-the-board cuts
* Releases more details on effectof cuts at the state level
* "Blame game" gets louder
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 With five days left before
$85 billion is slashed from U.S. government budgets, the White
House issued more dire warnings about the harm the cuts will do
to Americans, breaking down the loss of jobs and services to
each of the states.
The estimates show how many teachers could lose their jobs
in each state, how many toddlers could be kicked out of
subsidized preschool programs, and how many children could lose
funding for vaccines for measles and mumps.
But Republicans, who advocate budget cuts, said the warning
was overplayed, and called on President Barack Obama to apply
what is known as the "sequester" in a more careful way, rather
than slashing budgets across the board.
"They've rolled out this great political theater about how
cutting less than 3 percent of the federal budget is going to
cause all these awful consequences," Louisiana Governor Bobby
Jindal, a Republican, said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Here's his chance to say, 'Here's how we can do it
better,'" Jindal said, suggesting Congress and the White House
give departments the ability to cut spending on less essential
services.
Lawmakers return to Washington on Monday after a week-long
recess and unless they reach what appears to be an unlikely
last-minute deal with the White House to postpone what is known
as the sequester, the across-the-board cuts will take effect
March 1.
Obama has urged Congress to buy more time for a broad budget
deal with a short-term measure that boosts revenues by ending
some tax breaks for the wealthy.
Senate Democrats have put forward a plan that focuses on
those tax loopholes, and this week Republicans are expected to
propose alternatives. But there has been almost no negotiation
between the White House and Congress on the issue.
"Surely he can put forward a plan to cut 2 to 3 percent from
a $3.5 trillion budget," Senate Republican leader Mitch
McConnell said in a statement on Sunday.
Obama spoke with governors at a black-tie White House dinner
on Sunday, where New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a
Republican who praised Obama after Superstorm Sandy devastated
his state's coast, was seated beside first lady Michelle Obama.
But the president kept his brief remarks apolitical, and did
not mention the impending sequester.
"We know we've got more work to do, more jobs to create,
more children to educate, more roads to repair. The task before
us is to find smart, common sense solutions to each of these
challenges that we can move forward on," Obama said.
WASHINGTON, D.C., SOUTH TO BE HARDEST HIT
Governors, in Washington this week for an annual meeting,
are concerned about the effect of the cuts on jobs and the
economy at the state level. Obama is slated to speak again to
governors on Monday.
On average, government programs subject to the cuts provide
6.6 percent of states' revenues, according to Pew Center on the
States. States closest to the nation's capital and in the South
will be hardest hit, an analysis by Wells Fargo Securities
Economics Group last week found.
On Sunday, the White House issued two pages of sequester
cuts for each state, and said more details will be released
through the week.
For example, up to 2,300 low-income children could be
dropped from subsidized child care in New York state, and 7,170
fewer children would receive vaccines, the White House said.
In Virginia, about 90,000 civilians who work for the Defense
Department would face temporary layoffs known as "furloughs,"
and several major Navy projects would be canceled or delayed.
White House officials have said the sequester law does not
allow the administration to be flexible in applying the cuts.
"We don't have any ability with dumb cuts like this to
figure out what the right thing to do is," Education Secretary
Arne Duncan said on "Face the Nation."
BLAME GAME
Obama will travel to Newport News, Virginia, on Tuesday to a
shipbuilding plant owned by Huntington Ingalls Industries
to highlight the impact on defense jobs.
The trip is the latest in a series of events staged by the
White House to try to pin the blame for the looming cuts on
congressional Republicans.
"Are all these things going to go into effect on the first
day? No. But there are hundreds of thousands of Americans who
are working today who will lose their jobs as a consequence of
this Republican decision," Dan Pfeiffer, White House
communications director, told reporters on Sunday.
A spokesman for House of Representatives Speaker John
Boehner, the top Republican in Congress, mocked the scare
tactics.
"The White House needs to spend less time explaining to the
press how bad the sequester will be and more time actually
working to stop it," Michael Steel, Boehner's spokesman, said.
Republicans have argued the sequester mechanism - part of a
2011 law designed to force Congress to reach a deficit reduction
deal - was Obama's idea.
On Sunday, the Washington Post's Bob Woodward waded into
that fight, saying White House officials including Jack Lew -
Obama's nominee for Treasury Secretary - proposed the sequester.
In an opinion piece, Woodward, who wrote a book about the
deal called "The Price of Politics," said Obama was "moving the
goal posts" by insisting on new tax revenue as part of an
alternative to the sequester cuts.
Pfeiffer called the debate over who started the sequester "a
fairly stupid one" and said Republicans had, until recently,
been open to the idea of ending tax loopholes.
"It should be an easy thing for Republicans to do but they
are so focused on not giving the President another win," he told
reporters.