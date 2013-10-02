WRAPUP 7-Obama, congressional leaders still deadlocked on shutdown

* Meeting ends with both sides blaming the other
* Concerns grow over looming debt limit deadline
* Obama cancels overseas visits to Malaysia, Philippines
By Jeff Mason and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 President Barack Obama met
with Republican and Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday
to try to break a deadlock that has shut down wide swaths of the
federal government, but there was no breakthrough.
After more than an hour of talks, House of Representatives
Speaker John Boehner said Obama refused to negotiate, while
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic
Leader Harry Reid accused Republicans of trying to hold the
president hostage over Obamacare.
Reid said Obama told Republicans "he will not stand" for
their tactics.
As hundreds of thousands of federal employees faced a second
day without pay, leaders of the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives and the Democratic-led Senate offered token
concessions that were quickly dismissed by the other side.
Obama, meanwhile, scaled back a long-planned trip to Asia.
Republicans have tried to tie continued government funding
to measures that would undercut Obama's signature healthcare
law. Obama and his Democrats say that is a non-starter.
"The president reiterated one more time that he will not
negotiate," Boehner told reporters after the White House
meeting. "All we're asking for here is a discussion and fairness
for the American people under Obamacare."
Reid said Democrats were willing to discuss any ways to
tackle the budget after a temporary funding bill is passed.
"We're through playing these little games," he said.
The shutdown, which took effect Monday at midnight (0400 GMT
Tuesday), has raised questions about Washington's ability to
carry out its most essential duties.
Though it would do relatively little damage to the world's
largest economy in the short term, global markets could be
roiled if Congress also fails to raise the debt limit before
borrowing authority runs out in coming weeks.
The shutdown has closed landmarks like the Grand Canyon and
prevented some cancer patients from receiving cutting-edge
treatment.
United Technologies Corp, which makes Sikorsky
helicopters and other items for the military, said it would be
forced to furlough as many as 4,000 employees, if the U.S.
government shutdown continues through next week, due to the
absence of government quality inspectors.
OBAMA EXASPERATED
"Am I exasperated? Absolutely I'm exasperated. Because this
is entirely unnecessary," Obama told CNBC television in an
interview before meeting the congressional leaders. "I am
exasperated with the idea that unless I say to 20 million
people, 'You can't have health insurance,' these folks will not
reopen the government. That is irresponsible."
The U.S. Army's top general said the shutdown was
significantly harming day-to-day operations, and intelligence
leaders say it is undermining their ability to monitor threats.
A Federal Reserve official said it could delay the central
bank's ability to assess whether its monetary stimulus efforts
are still needed.
The uncertainty in Washington has forced the White House to
scale back an Asia trip that was designed to reinforce U.S.
commitment to the region.
Obama scuttled two stops on a planned four-country tour and
left visits to two other countries up in the air. He was due to
leave on Saturday and return a week later.
Secretary of State John Kerry will visit Malaysia and the
Philippines in his place. Obama is weighing whether to attend
diplomatic summits in Indonesia and Brunei, a White House
official said.
Despite the disruption, Boehner's Republicans have failed to
derail Obama's controversial healthcare law, which passed a
milestone on Tuesday when it began signing up uninsured
Americans for subsidized health coverage.
Though some moderate Republicans have begun to question
their party's strategy, Boehner so far has kept them united
behind a plan to offer a series of small bills that would
re-open select parts of the government most visibly affected by
the shutdown.
The Republican-controlled House passed and sent to the
Senate a funding bill that would re-open the National Institutes
of Health, which conducts medical research, and another bill to
reopen shuttered federal parks and museums, such as the
Smithsonian museums, the National Gallery of Art and the
Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington.
Both bills passed with the support of about two-dozen
Democrats, who joined Republicans. The House was expected to
vote Thursday on measures to fund veterans' care, the District
of Colombia and the Army Reserve.
The measures are likely to be defeated in the
Democratic-controlled Senate, and Obama said he would veto them
if they reached his desk.
Still, they allowed Republicans to charge that their
adversaries are standing in the way of help for elderly veterans
and young cancer patients. "Will they now say 'no' to funding
for veterans, our National Parks and the National Institutes
of Health?" asked Boehner spokesman Michael Steel.
Reid told Republicans he would engage in talks about tax
reform, farm policy and other pressing issues that Congress has
failed to address once Republicans agreed to re-open the
government without conditions. Republicans dismissed that idea.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll indicated that 24 percent of Americans
blamed Republicans for the shutdown, while 19 percent blamed
Obama or Democrats. Another 46 percent said everyone was to
blame.
BIGGER FIGHT LOOMS
The shutdown fight is rapidly merging with a higher-stakes
battle over the government's borrowing power that is expected to
come to a head soon.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the United States will
exhaust its borrowing authority no later than Oct. 17.
The government could have difficulty paying pension checks,
interest charges and other bills after that point.
Many Republicans see the debt limit vote as another
opportunity to undercut Obama's healthcare law or extract other
concessions - an approach that business groups say could lead to
disaster.
"You can re-litigate these policy issues in a political
forum, but they shouldn't use the threat of causing the U.S. to
fail on its ... obligations to repay on its debt as a cudgel,"
Goldman Sachs chief executive Lloyd Blankfein told
reporters after he and other financial-industry executives met
with Obama.
Some Democrats have begun to consider asking Obama to
unilaterally raise the debt ceiling on his own - a move that
could lead to years of court battles. The White House has said
that approach is not feasible.
Asked whether there is a push underway among Democrats to
convince Obama that he should use this power, a senior House
Democrat who asked not to be identified said: "No, not at this
point."
Stock investors on Wednesday appeared to show growing
anxiety over the standoff after taking the news in their stride
on Tuesday. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both closed down 0.1
percent.
Obama said Wall Street should be worried about the debt
ceiling. "I think this time's different. I think they should be
concerned," Obama told CNBC. "When you have a situation in
which a faction is willing potentially to default on U.S.
government obligations, then we are in trouble."
A short-term shutdown would slow U.S. economic growth by
about 0.2 percentage points, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday,
but a weeks-long disruption could weigh more heavily - 0.4
percentage points - as furloughed workers scale back personal
spending.
The last shutdown in 1995 and 1996 cost taxpayers $1.4
billion, according to congressional researchers.