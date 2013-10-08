WRAPUP 3-Obama says Republicans must end 'threats' on fiscal impasse

* Obama says extortion cannot be routine part of democracy
* Boehner says "disappointed" by Obama
* Boehner earlier struck slightly more conciliatory tone
* Rising tide of warnings on consequences of debt default
* Investors fret, S&P 500 closes down 1.2 pct
By Roberta Rampton and Tim Reid
WASHINGTON, Oct 8 President Barack Obama refused
to give ground in a fiscal confrontation with Republicans on
Tuesday, saying he would negotiate on budget issues only if they
agree to re-open the federal government and raise the debt limit
with no conditions.
At a news conference, an unbending Obama said he would not
hold talks on ways to end the fiscal impasse while under threat
from conservative Republicans, but agreed to discuss anything,
including his healthcare plan, if they restore government
funding and raise the debt limit.
"If reasonable Republicans want to talk about these things
again, I'm ready to head up to the Hill and try," Obama told
reporters.
"But I'm not gonna do it until the more extreme parts of the
Republican Party stop forcing (House Speaker) John Boehner to
issue threats about our economy. We can't make extortion routine
as part of our democracy."
Obama's comments followed an earlier phone call to Boehner,
who had adopted a slightly more conciliatory tone in comments to
reporters after a meeting with House of Representatives'
Republicans.
Boehner had said there were "no boundaries" in potential
talks, and made no mention of recent Republican demands to delay
parts of Obama's healthcare law in return for approving funds to
end the government shutdown.
But speaking to reporters after Obama's news conference,
Boehner said he was "disappointed" by the president's approach.
"What the president said today was 'if there is
unconditional surrender by Republicans, he'll sit down and talk
to us.' That's not the way our government works," Boehner said.
The public give-and-take between Obama and Boehner was the
most direct exchange between the two leaders since a White House
meeting last week, but neither side has come up with a path to
resolving the bitter fiscal stalemate.
The spending and budget impasse has shut down the federal
government for eight days and threatens to prevent the raising
of the country's $16.7 trillion borrowing limit before an Oct.
17 deadline identified by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew.
Investors are exhibiting increasing anxiety as the deadline
for raising the debt ceiling approaches.
Interest rates on one-month U.S. government debt hit a
5-year peak on Tuesday and the Standard & Poor's 500 stock index
closed down 1.23 percent.
"Until you see some progress, things will likely get worse,"
said Eric Green, global head of rates, currency and commodity
research and strategy at TD Securities in New York.
On Tuesday, House Republicans proposed the creation of a
bipartisan committee to work on the issue, which was rejected by
Democrats. Senate Democrats also introduced a bill to raise the
debt ceiling with no conditions through 2014, but included none
of the deficit reductions that Republicans have demanded.
House Republicans emerged from a morning meeting saying they
would insist on deficit-reduction talks with Obama as a
condition for raising the federal debt limit, but some signaled
they might pass short-term legislation to avert a default in
exchange for immediate talks.
"If we have a negotiation and a framework set up, we can
probably reach a way to raise the debt ceiling while the
negotiation is in progress. But nobody is going to raise it
before there is a negotiation," Republican Representative Tom
Cole of Oklahoma said.
'A RECESSION OR WORSE'
The impasse sparked a rising tide of warnings about the
potential global economic chaos of a U.S. default, with foreign
creditors and the International Monetary Fund's chief economist
warning of the potential consequences.
"I think what could be said is if there was a problem
lifting the debt ceiling, it could well be that what is now a
recovery would turn into a recession or even worse," IMF chief
economist Olivier Blanchard said.
Japan's finance minister said a failure by the United States
to quickly resolve its political deadlock over government
finances could damage the global economy.
"The U.S. must avoid a situation where it cannot pay (for
its debt) and its triple-A ranking plunges all of a sudden,"
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso told reporters after a
cabinet meeting.
"The U.S. must be fully aware that if that happens, the U.S.
would fall into fiscal crisis," he said in the latest sign that
Japan and China, the biggest foreign creditors to the United
States, are worried the impasse could harm their trillions of
dollars of investments in U.S. Treasury bonds.
Obama said he did not think the crisis would create lasting
international damage, saying "folks around the world will
attribute this to the usual messy process of American
democracy."
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a traditional supporter of
pro-business Republicans, also warned about further delays in
reopening the federal government and raising the debt limit.
"The debt ceiling specifically must pass on a timely basis
to avoid inflicting substantial and enduring damage on the U.S.
economy," said Bruce Josten, the group's executive vice
president.
Polls show growing public concern over the impasse, with
Republicans getting slightly more of the blame.
A Reuters/Ipsos poll on Tuesday found the percentage of
Americans concerned about the shutdown rose to 75 percent from
66 percent last week. Blame for Republicans grew to 30 percent
from 26 percent, with the level of blame for Obama and Democrats
at 19 percent, up from 18 percent.
Plenty of obstacles remain to settling the issue. In the
Senate, Democrats introduced a bill on Tuesday to raise the
government's borrowing authority by enough to last through 2014.
A Democratic aide said they were hopeful they could get the
60 votes needed to overcome procedural hurdles in the 100-member
Senate and pass the debt ceiling bill with no strings attached,
even though the measure includes no deficit reduction.
But Republican Senator John McCain, who some Democrats had
hoped might support getting the "clean" debt ceiling bill to a
vote, declined to back it when asked by reporters. "The answer
to this is negotiations," said McCain from Arizona.
In the House, Republican leaders unveiled a proposal for a
20-member committee to make recommendations on a debt limit
increase and look at ways to rein in the country's deficits, but
Democrats quickly rejected the idea.
Under the legislation, the Republican House would name 10
members to the panel while the Democratic-led Senate would name
the other 10. The panel would also make recommendations on a
measure to fund the government for the 2014 fiscal year, ending
the shutdown.
The plan is reminiscent of a failed 2011 "supercommittee" of
Republicans and Democrats from the House and Senate that was
asked to find trillions of new budget savings.
The White House said Obama would veto a bill for the new
deficit-reduction panel if it reached his desk as it did nothing
to solve the immediate obligation for Congress to open the
government and pay its bills.
Despite widespread warnings about failing to raise the debt
limit, some House Republicans dismissed the prospect of a
first-ever default.
"There's no way to default. There is enough money coming
into the Treasury to pay interest and roll over principal," said
Representative Justin Amash of Michigan, a favorite of the
smaller-government Tea Party wing of the Republican Party.
Asked about warnings of catastrophic consequences if the
debt limit is not increased, Amash told reporters: "I say it's
patently not true what they are saying."