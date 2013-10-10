WRAPUP 3-Republicans offer plan to postpone any U.S. default

* Democrats say will consider the offer
* Lawmakers from both parties say could end standoff
* Obama to meet Republican leaders
By Richard Cowan and Thomas Ferraro
WASHINGTON, Oct 10 Republicans in the House of
Representatives offered a plan on Thursday that would postpone a
possible U.S. default, signaling new willingness to end a
standoff that has shuttered large parts of the government and
thrown America's future creditworthiness into question.
Ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Barack Obama,
House Republican leaders floated a measure to extend the
government's borrowing authority for several weeks that appeared
to be free of the restrictions on healthcare and spending that
prompted the crisis.
Their plan would not reopen the government, as Obama has
insisted, but Republican leaders said they would seek a way to
do so at the meeting, which is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. (2035
GMT).
The White House said it would consider the offer.
For the first time since the government shutdown began 10
days ago, senior lawmakers from both parties predicted they
would be able to resolve their differences in a way that would
allow both sides to claim victory.
Outside conservative groups like Heritage Action and the
Club for Growth, who have pressed Republicans to resist
compromise, said they would not punish those who voted for the
new plan.
"It's all going to work out," said Republican Representative
John Mica of Florida.
Investors seemed to be heartened by the developments. U.S.
stocks indexes closed up 2 percent on Thursday. The dollar hit a
2-week high against major currencies and benchmark crude oil had
its biggest gain in 6 weeks.
The proposal is a significant shift for Republicans, who had
hoped to use the disruption to undermine Obama's signature
healthcare law and win further spending cuts.
Those goals remain, but the Republican offer would at least
push off the threat of default from Oct. 17 until possibly the
middle or end of November.
One potential complication: the plan would prevent the
Treasury Department from shifting funds around to postpone the
day of reckoning further.
The White House cautiously welcomed the offer, but
reiterated that Congress must first reopen the government before
budget talks can begin.
"The president is happy that cooler heads at least seem to
be prevailing in the House," White House spokesman Jay Carney
told reporters. Carney also cautioned that the White House has
yet to see details of the Republican proposal.
Many rank-and-file Republicans also appeared to be skeptical
of Boehner's plan. Boehner's grip over his troops has been
tenuous this year and many of the chamber's most conservative
lawmakers have defied him repeatedly on other crucial votes.
REBELLIOUS MEMBERS
Boehner has taken pains to show his party's most rebellious
members that he listens to their concerns. He took a different
approach on Thursday, said those in the room.
"He put his best Coach Boehner voice and demeanor on and
said, 'Guys, this is what we are going to do. The play has been
called. I'm happy to answer questions,'" said Republican
Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma.
Other Republicans left the meeting grim-faced and refused to
speak with reporters.
The Obama administration says it will be unable to pay all
of its bills if Congress does not raise the $16.7 trillion debt
ceiling by Oct. 17. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said he would be
unable to prioritize some payments over others among the 30
million transactions his department handles each week.
"It would be chaos," Lew told the Senate Finance Committee.
The Republican plan would postpone that day of reckoning by
several weeks. That would give them more time to seek spending
cuts, a repeal of a medical-device tax, or other measures they
say are needed to keep the national debt at a manageable level.
"It's better to negotiate and try and reach a solution than
try to just win an all-out victory. That's not the way this
place should work," said Republican Senator John McCain of
Arizona.
Democrats have called for a debt-ceiling hike that would
extend government borrowing authority for more than a year.
Still, they did not entirely dismiss the plan.
"Let's see what they have offered," House Democratic Leader
Nancy Pelosi said.
The House could vote on the measure as early as Thursday,
though the timing remained unclear. House leaders canceled a
planned recess and said they would remain in Washington next
week to keep working on the problem.
Opinion polls indicate that Republicans appear to be getting
more of the blame for the standoff. The Republican Party's
approval rating now stands at a record low of 28 percent,
according to Gallup, down 10 points from pre-shutdown levels.
The Democratic Party's approval rating has dipped slightly to 43
percent.
Business groups that have close ties to the Republican Party
have also pressed for an end to the brinkmanship and some are
laying plans to mount primary challenges next year to lawmakers
who refuse to raise the debt ceiling.
The Republican offer would do nothing to resolve
conservative objections to Obama's healthcare reform law, the
Affordable Care Act, which prompted the Oct. 1 shutdown as
Republicans pushed to delay or defund the law.
Hundreds of thousands of federal employees have been out of
work since then and individual businesses, from arms makers to
motels, have begun to lay off workers as well.
The Labor Department said on Thursday that 15,000
private-sector workers have filed for unemployment benefits due
to the shutdown.
House Republicans have passed bills that would reopen
portions of the government and otherwise ease the pain of the
shutdown, but they still hope to tie a full restoration of
government funding to conditions that would undercut
"Obamacare," as it is popularly known.
The latest offer could complicate efforts to reopen the
government, as conservatives may feel emboldened to dig in their
heels further in return for extending the debt ceiling.
House Republicans offered their plan after Heritage Action,
said it would not oppose a short-term increase in the debt
limit.
Heritage Action said, however, it wants House Republicans to
return the focus of the fight over the government shutdown to
demands for a rollback in Obamacare.